Gunmen And Suicide Bombers Storm Pakistan Paramilitary Headquarters In Peshawar

Gunmen launched a deadly assault on a paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar on Monday, triggering panic in one of the city’s busiest areas. According to police, the attackers targeted the Frontier Constabulary (FC) complex, a major security installation situated near a military cantonment.

Sources told Reuters that two suicide bombers were also involved in the raid, leaving at least three people dead.

How the Attack Was Carried Out

A senior official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, detailed the sequence of events. “The first suicide bomber carried out an attack at the main entrance of the constabulary, and the other entered the compound,” the official said. Security forces, including army and police units, immediately rushed in and sealed off the area. Authorities fear more armed militants may still be inside the compound, prompting a cautious and methodical operation.

Residents Describe Chaos

Local residents reported hearing multiple explosions shortly after the attack began. “The road has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and security personnel,” Safdar Khan, who lives nearby, told Reuters. Videos circulated across social media within minutes, with claims of loud blasts heard around FC Chowk in Main Sadar, adding to public alarm.

Police Confirm Ongoing Operation

Speaking to local media, police officer Mian Saeed Ahmad confirmed the assault. “The FC headquarters is under attack; we are responding and the area is being cordoned off,” he told Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper.

He added that “several explosions” had occurred inside the vicinity as security teams worked to secure the compound.

Recent Wave of Violence in Pakistan

Monday’s attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting Pakistani security forces this year. Earlier in the year, at least ten people were killed when a powerful car bomb detonated outside a paramilitary headquarters in Quetta. Regional tensions have continued to escalate, with a suicide attack at a political rally on 3 September claiming 11 lives and injuring more than 40 in the same city. The blast struck a stadium parking area where hundreds of Balochistan National Party supporters had gathered.

Insurgency Continues to Grip Balochistan

Pakistan’s forces have long been battling a persistent insurgency in Balochistan. The conflict has already claimed 782 lives in 2024 alone. In March, militants from the Baloch Liberation Army hijacked a train and killed off-duty troops, further intensifying concerns over regional security. Since January, more than 430 people, most of them security personnel, have been killed in various attacks, including six soldiers in Bannu.