HomeNewsWorld'Bug-Infested Cell; Little Food, Water': Thunberg Alleges Harsh Treatment In Israeli Custody

She cited dehydration, insufficient food/water, bedbugs, and prolonged sitting on hard surfaces. Another detainee allegedly witnessed Thunberg being forced to pose with flags for photographs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has told Swedish officials she is facing harsh conditions in Israeli detention following her arrest during a flotilla mission to deliver aid to Gaza, according to correspondence reviewed by The Guardian.

Thunberg, who was taken into custody after Israeli forces intercepted the vessel she was travelling on, reportedly described being held in a cell infested with bedbugs, receiving inadequate food and water, and enduring long hours seated on hard surfaces.

“The embassy has been able to meet with Greta,” read an email from Sweden’s foreign ministry to her close associates. “She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.”

The correspondence also detailed claims that another detainee witnessed Thunberg being forced to pose with flags while Israeli personnel took photographs. The identity of the flags remains unclear. Thunberg reportedly questioned whether such images had been circulated.

The 22-year-old climate campaigner is among 437 activists, parliamentarians and lawyers who joined the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a coalition of more than 40 vessels seeking to challenge Israel’s 16-year maritime blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian supplies.

Between Thursday and Friday, Israeli forces intercepted all participating boats and arrested everyone on board. Most detainees, including Thunberg, are being held at Ketziot Prison, also known as Ansar III, in Israel’s Negev desert. The facility is primarily used to house Palestinian security prisoners, many of whom face allegations of involvement in militant activity.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel GaZa Geta Thunberg Flotilla
