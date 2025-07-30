Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Russia Earthquake: List Of Major Tsunamis That Shook The Earth; Last One Devastated Indonesia In 2004

An 8.7-magnitude earthquake near Russia's Far East triggered a tsunami, flooding Severo-Kurilsk and prompting 2,000 evacuations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 10:52 AM (IST)

Massive Earthquake Triggers Tsunami in Russia’s Far East: Scary visuals emerged from Russia’s Far East Coast on Wednesday morning after a massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake struck near the region, triggering a tsunami that flooded the port town of Severo-Kurilsk. Around 2,000 people were evacuated, according to Russia’s emergencies ministry.

Authorities remain on high alert as emergency teams assess the situation and monitor for aftershocks. This powerful tremor serves as a stark reminder of the devastating power of earthquakes and tsunamis, events that have caused some of the deadliest disasters in modern history.

1. Tohoku Tsunami, Japan – 2011

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake devastated Japan’s northeastern coast, unleashing tsunami waves as high as 40 meters. The disaster claimed nearly 20,000 lives and led to the catastrophic Fukushima Daiichi nuclear meltdown, making rescue operations even more challenging.

2. Indian Ocean Tsunami – 2004

One of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami was triggered by a 9.1–9.3-magnitude quake near Sumatra, Indonesia. It killed over 230,000 people across 14 countries, including Thailand, Sri Lanka, and India, and displaced millions. This tragedy also underscored the urgent need for tsunami early-warning systems in vulnerable regions.

3. Iranian Tsunami – 2003

On December 26, 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Bam, Iran, killed more than 30,000 people. The quake triggered tsunami waves along Iran’s coast, causing additional destruction. Though smaller in scale, it illustrated how even moderate quakes can turn catastrophic in densely populated areas.

4. Valdivia Tsunami, Chile – 1960

The 9.5-magnitude Valdivia earthquake in Chile is still the strongest ever recorded. It generated a colossal tsunami that devastated Chile and reached as far as Hawaii, Japan, and the Philippines, killing thousands. It showed the global reach of powerful seismic events.

5. Kamchatka Tsunami, Russia – 1952

On November 4, 1952, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, sending tsunami waves across the Pacific. The waves even reached Hawaii, though detailed damage reports remain limited due to the era’s poor documentation.

 

 

 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tsunami Russia Tsunami Russia Earthquake
