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Kuwait City [Kuwait], April 5 (ANI): A drone attack has triggered a fire at the Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing Kuwaiti state media.





Emergency services were immediately deployed to the site following the strike. According to the state news agency KUNA, there were "no injuries" reported as a direct result of the explosion or the subsequent blaze.





In its coverage of the escalating situation, Al Jazeera indicated that "firefighting and emergency teams are responding to the incident" to contain the flames and prevent further damage to the critical energy infrastructure. Authorities are currently monitoring the area, though no further details regarding the origin of the drone or the extent of the structural impact have been released.





This incident aligns with broader regional hostilities, as the Iranian military has launched a fresh wave of drone attacks against United States military installations in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, as reported by the state broadcaster Press TV.





These operations mark a further escalation as the conflict between the Islamic Republic and the US-Israeli alliance enters its sixth week.





In an official statement released on Saturday, the army confirmed that its forces deployed Arash 2 drones to strike a radar system designed for the detection and identification of missiles and combat drones.





The offensive also targeted the UAE's aluminium industry, which Tehran identifies as a critical component of regional military logistics.





According to Press TV, the drone campaign extended into Kuwait, where the Iranian military targeted US command headquarters overseeing mechanised, armoured and helicopter divisions.





The army noted that several Arab media organisations had already documented reports of explosions occurring within both Kuwait and the UAE following the strikes.



The military justification for the selection of these specific targets rests on the claim that the United States and Israel have made "considerable" financial investments in the Emirati aluminium sector.



Iranian officials maintain that this industry is integral to the manufacturing of military hardware, including fighter jets, missiles, tanks and armoured vehicles.



As detailed by Press TV, the Iranian army characterised the strikes as a direct retaliation for US-Israeli assaults on Iran's own industrial hubs.





Armed forces representatives asserted that the ongoing operations are intended to make their adversaries "realise their miscalculation" regarding the initiation of the conflict.





The current hostilities, which Tehran describes as a terrorist war, reportedly began on February 28, following joint strikes by the United States and Israel.





Press TV highlighted that the Islamic Republic has consistently responded with force, initiating precision strikes against sensitive Israeli assets and various US bases throughout the region.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)