Europe Wildfires Force More Than 250,000 People To Evacuate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wildfires in France, Spain forced over 250,000 evacuations.

One civilian, three firefighters died battling uncontrollable, widespread blazes.

EU sent aid; Spain declared emergency, NASA evacuated complex.

Edited by: Kieran Burke and Rana Taha

As wildfires continue to engulf massive stretches of western France and central Spain, more than 250,000 people have been forced to flee, with flames devouring forests and homes near Bordeaux and Madrid.

Firefighters have said that the blazes, the largest recorded in both countries in recent years, are so massive that they cannot be tackled head on.

Man killed in wildfire near Valencia

The Spanish Interior Ministry said Saturday that a man was killed in a wildfire in the town of Manises, near Valencia.

Local authorities said firefighters managed to bring the blaze in Manises under control but "unfortunately the fire has claimed the life of one person." The body was found in a car in a ravine.

Two French firefighters died earlier this week near Bordeaux and one in Sicily, Italy, which is now also battling blazes.

On France's Atlantic coast, 44,000 people were removed from the Cap Ferret peninsula, many by boat.

Towns near Bordeaux, the famed winemaking town popular with tourists, were evacuated "as a precaution" as strong winds fueled approaching flames.

On Saturday morning, regional authorities further ordered the evacuation of three of the city's western suburbs "to ensure residents' safety."

In all, French authorities say more than 197,000 people have been evacuated in France's western Gironde and Landes departments.

In Spain, the Interior Ministry said 70,000 have been forced to flee.

EU sending firefighting aircraft to France and Spain

Authorities in France say the country's two main blazes were sparked accidentally, however, as summers become drier and hotter the magnitude of such fires has increased exponentially.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who said the government would do everything possible to protect citizens, warned that a wind shift had transformed the Cap Ferret blaze into "a large, self-sustaining fire that is extremely difficult to bring under control."

"It is now moving east, toward the Bordeaux metropolitan area," added Nunez, who pledged, "We are going to reorganize our response so we can fight it from the ground and prevent it from advancing toward Bordeaux."

French President Emmanuel Macron called for European Union assistance on Friday as well as the mobilization of the French army to halt fires that have so far destroyed 22,000 hectares (54,000 acres) of land.

The European Commission announced that it is sending three firefighting aircraft to France and four to Spain in an effort to gain the upper hand.

This week's fires have injured dozens of firefighters and killed three of them — two in western France and one in Sicily, Italy, which is now also battling blazes.

The Tour de France has been shortened and will be effectively limited to Paris on Sunday because emergency services are needed to deal with wildfires in the country.

Spain declares national emergency

In Spain, the government has declared a national emergency as two of the country's three current fires, all burning near the capital Madrid, merge into one.

Madrid's regional emergency management services said the massive blaze has now reached "its peak and is currently beyond the capacity of firefighters to contain."

The largest active fire in the region, in Guadalajara province, has already laid waste to some 32,000 hectares.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited affected areas west of the capital on Saturday and stressed that the priority was "to save lives," as temperatures in the region topped 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit).

NASA abandons comms facility amid Spain's summer of fire

The US space agency NASA on Saturday reported that it had been forced to evacuate its Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex (MDSCC), which is located in the region. The facility is one of three worldwide that allow the agency to communicate with spacecraft in distant parts of the galaxy — the others are located in Australia and the US.

"The safety and well being of our personnel is our highest priority and our thoughts are with the families and neighbors who are also experiencing the impact of the wildfires in the surrounding communities," said a statement released by the agency.

Spain, which regularly sees wildfires, has experienced an especially devastating summer. Earlier this month, fires in the south of the country killed 13 people.

Environmental officials say that 1,140 square kilometers (440 square miles) have already been lost to flames this year, more than five times the area burnt throughout the first half of 2025.

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Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.