Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndian Ayurveda, ‘Massage Techniques’ Surface In Latest Epstein Files, Raising Fresh Questions

Indian Ayurveda, ‘Massage Techniques’ Surface In Latest Epstein Files, Raising Fresh Questions

Freshly released Epstein files mention massage practices and Ayurveda, adding a new twist to the controversial document dump.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 07:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The US Justice Department has released thousands of files linked to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing a range of documents that include references to 'massage techniques' and Ayurveda from India.

The files were made public on Friday, following a bill signed by US President Donald Trump last month that mandated the release of Epstein-related documents within 30 days. The disclosure comes amid sustained political pressure, particularly from Democrats, who have been demanding greater transparency around Epstein’s network and activities.

High-Profile Links Surface

The issue remains politically sensitive due to Epstein’s close associations with several high-profile figures. Trump, who was friends with Epstein for years before the relationship soured, has faced scrutiny over the connection, although he has never been accused of wrongdoing. Former US president Bill Clinton also appears in the released material through photographs.

However unlike Trump, he has not been charged or implicated in any crime related to Epstein. Among the newly released exhibits is material referring to massages and Ayurveda as part of detoxification practices.

One document notes that “many practitioners in the West are now offering massage and other treatments based upon this 5,000-year-old system of natural healing from India.”

Photos, Documents Revealed

Another article included in the files, titled The Art of Giving Massage, mentions the use of sesame oil for detoxification purposes. The document dump also includes a limited number of photographs, including images of Epstein with Clinton and a photograph featuring the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

The Justice Department, however, acknowledged that the disclosure is not complete and that additional material may still be reviewed or released later. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sexually abusing and trafficking dozens of underage girls.

His death ended the criminal case but did little to quell public and political demands for accountability regarding his powerful connections and the scope of his activities.

 
 
Also read
Published at : 20 Dec 2025 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bill Clinton United STates TRUMP Epstein
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget