Indian Ayurveda, ‘Massage Techniques’ Surface In Latest Epstein Files, Raising Fresh Questions

The US Justice Department has released thousands of files linked to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing a range of documents that include references to 'massage techniques' and Ayurveda from India.

The files were made public on Friday, following a bill signed by US President Donald Trump last month that mandated the release of Epstein-related documents within 30 days. The disclosure comes amid sustained political pressure, particularly from Democrats, who have been demanding greater transparency around Epstein’s network and activities.

High-Profile Links Surface

The issue remains politically sensitive due to Epstein’s close associations with several high-profile figures. Trump, who was friends with Epstein for years before the relationship soured, has faced scrutiny over the connection, although he has never been accused of wrongdoing. Former US president Bill Clinton also appears in the released material through photographs.

However unlike Trump, he has not been charged or implicated in any crime related to Epstein. Among the newly released exhibits is material referring to massages and Ayurveda as part of detoxification practices.

One document notes that “many practitioners in the West are now offering massage and other treatments based upon this 5,000-year-old system of natural healing from India.”

Photos, Documents Revealed

Another article included in the files, titled The Art of Giving Massage, mentions the use of sesame oil for detoxification purposes. The document dump also includes a limited number of photographs, including images of Epstein with Clinton and a photograph featuring the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

The Justice Department, however, acknowledged that the disclosure is not complete and that additional material may still be reviewed or released later. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sexually abusing and trafficking dozens of underage girls.

His death ended the criminal case but did little to quell public and political demands for accountability regarding his powerful connections and the scope of his activities.