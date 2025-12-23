'Big Boy Can Handle It': Trump On Ex-Prez Bill Clinton’s Photo In Epstein Files

US President Donald Trump on Monday cautioned that the ongoing release of investigative files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could unfairly damage the reputations of people who had only incidental or innocent interactions with him in the past. His remarks came as the Justice Department began making public documents linked to Epstein, reigniting political debate and public scrutiny.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump downplayed the controversy, suggesting it was being used to divert attention from Republican achievements. He argued that the controversy surrounding Epstein was merely a distraction, intended to divert attention from what he described as the Republican Party’s significant achievements.

Trump Pushes Back On Political Narrative

In his first public comments since the files began rolling out on Friday, Trump framed the renewed focus on Epstein as politically motivated. He argued that the release was being driven by partisan pressure rather than a genuine pursuit of accountability.

According to the president, the issue has been amplified in a way that risks overshadowing policy successes and legislative priorities. He maintained that the attention surrounding Epstein’s associations has been weaponised, turning old photographs and social encounters into tools for political point-scoring, as per a report on AFP.

Clinton Photos Trigger Strong Reaction

Trump was also asked about former US president Bill Clinton, who appeared prominently in photographs included in the initial batch of released materials. Trump said he had always maintained cordial relations with Clinton and expressed discomfort with seeing the images circulated publicly.

Trump remarked that while many people had been on good terms with Epstein, he disapproved of images circulating of Bill Clinton and others, calling the release of such photos “a terrible thing.”

He further suggested that Democrats—“mostly Democrats and a few Republicans”—had pushed for the disclosure of the files, a move that also resulted in photos of Trump himself being circulated due to his past social association with Epstein.

'Big Boy Can Handle'

While Trump said Clinton was a “big boy” capable of handling the attention, he warned that others might not be so insulated, reported Guardian. He pointed to bankers, lawyers, and other prominent individuals who could now face public suspicion despite having “nothing to do” with Epstein’s crimes.

The president stressed that many people photographed with Epstein had merely crossed paths with him at social events and were now at risk of being unfairly judged. According to Trump, such associations—taken out of context—could permanently tarnish reputations without evidence of wrongdoing.

Background To Epstein Files

Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-profile connections across politics, business, and entertainment, died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

The release of documents stems from the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), which was passed almost unanimously by Congress and signed into law by Trump. The legislation mandated the full disclosure of Epstein-related files by last Friday. However, the Justice Department has so far released only one batch of documents, prompting criticism from survivors and lawmakers who are demanding complete transparency.