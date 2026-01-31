Trump, Bill Gates, Elon Musk Among High-Profile Names Mentioned In New Epstein File Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A newly released tranche of documents tied to the investigation into late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has once again placed some of the world’s most powerful names under public scrutiny. The files, released by the US Department of Justice, reference President Donald Trump along with global business leaders and political figures, while emphasising that none of the individuals mentioned have been formally accused of wrongdoing.

The disclosure is part of what officials say is the final planned release under existing law, comprising millions of pages, images, and videos connected to the Epstein case.

Donald Trump

Among the documents is an FBI-compiled list referencing sexual assault allegations related to President Donald Trump. Many of these entries stem from anonymous calls, secondhand accounts, or unverified tips submitted to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center, which collects information through phone and electronic submissions.

Some of the tips prompted follow-up actions by investigators, though several were later deemed lacking in credibility. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

In a statement issued alongside the file release, the Justice Department clarified:

“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false.”

Bill Gates

The documents also include a draft email written by Epstein that contains allegations against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In the email, Epstein made claims about Gates’ personal life and described their association in inflammatory terms.

Epstein wrote that his involvement with Gates ranged from

“helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women.”

No evidence supporting these claims has been presented, and Gates has previously denied any improper conduct.

Elon Musk

Multiple email exchanges between Epstein and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk appear in the newly released files. The correspondence includes logistical discussions about possible travel arrangements.

In one November 2012 email, Epstein asked Musk,

“how many people will you be for the heli to island.”

Musk responded by saying, “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

The documents do not indicate whether any visit occurred.

Richard Branson

The files suggest cordial communication between Epstein and British billionaire Richard Branson. One email dated September 11, 2013, shows Branson writing warmly after a meeting.

“It was really nice seeing you yesterday. The boys in Watersports can't stop speaking about it! Any time you're in the area would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!”

No allegations of criminal behavior accompany the exchange.

Prince Andrew

The documents also include email correspondence involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former British prince. In 2010, Epstein contacted Andrew while visiting London to arrange a meeting.

Epstein wrote:

“What time would you like me... we will also need... private time.”

Andrew replied:

“we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”

Prince Andrew has previously denied wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Howard Lutnick

Emails show Epstein coordinating travel and social plans with businessman Howard Lutnick, now serving as President Trump’s commerce secretary. In December 2012, plans were discussed for a lunch meeting on Epstein’s Caribbean island.

Lutnick’s wife wrote to Epstein’s secretary:

“We are heading towards you from St. Thomas,”

asking where their boat should anchor.

Steve Tisch

Several emails suggest Epstein acted as a connector between Hollywood producer Steve Tisch and multiple women. Tisch, known for producing films such as Forrest Gump and Risky Business and for co-owning the New York Giants, appears in correspondence where Epstein described a woman as

“russian, and rarely tells the full truth, but fun.”

Additional Names Mentioned

The latest document release also references Ivanka Trump, Ehud Barak, Larry Summers, Bill Richardson, Sarah Ferguson, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Kevin Spacey, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker, Walter Cronkite, Woody Allen, Richard Branson, Peter Thiel, Les Wexner, Noam Chomsky, and Stephen Hawking.

The Justice Department has repeatedly emphasised that being named in the files does not imply criminal conduct, knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, or legal liability.