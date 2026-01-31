The documents are part of the final planned release tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. They place powerful names under scrutiny, but emphasize no one mentioned is formally accused of wrongdoing.
Trump, Bill Gates, Elon Musk Among High-Profile Names Mentioned In New Epstein File Release
A new release of Jeffrey Epstein investigation files references Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and other prominent figures. Officials stress that the mentions do not imply wrongdoing.
A newly released tranche of documents tied to the investigation into late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has once again placed some of the world’s most powerful names under public scrutiny. The files, released by the US Department of Justice, reference President Donald Trump along with global business leaders and political figures, while emphasising that none of the individuals mentioned have been formally accused of wrongdoing.
The disclosure is part of what officials say is the final planned release under existing law, comprising millions of pages, images, and videos connected to the Epstein case.
ALSO READ: New Epstein Documents Claim Bill Gates Contracted STD; Microsoft Co-Founder Refutes
Donald Trump
Among the documents is an FBI-compiled list referencing sexual assault allegations related to President Donald Trump. Many of these entries stem from anonymous calls, secondhand accounts, or unverified tips submitted to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center, which collects information through phone and electronic submissions.
Some of the tips prompted follow-up actions by investigators, though several were later deemed lacking in credibility. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.
In a statement issued alongside the file release, the Justice Department clarified:
“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false.”
Bill Gates
The documents also include a draft email written by Epstein that contains allegations against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In the email, Epstein made claims about Gates’ personal life and described their association in inflammatory terms.
Epstein wrote that his involvement with Gates ranged from
“helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women.”
No evidence supporting these claims has been presented, and Gates has previously denied any improper conduct.
Elon Musk
Multiple email exchanges between Epstein and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk appear in the newly released files. The correspondence includes logistical discussions about possible travel arrangements.
In one November 2012 email, Epstein asked Musk,
“how many people will you be for the heli to island.”
Musk responded by saying, “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”
The documents do not indicate whether any visit occurred.
Richard Branson
The files suggest cordial communication between Epstein and British billionaire Richard Branson. One email dated September 11, 2013, shows Branson writing warmly after a meeting.
“It was really nice seeing you yesterday. The boys in Watersports can't stop speaking about it! Any time you're in the area would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!”
No allegations of criminal behavior accompany the exchange.
Prince Andrew
The documents also include email correspondence involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former British prince. In 2010, Epstein contacted Andrew while visiting London to arrange a meeting.
Epstein wrote:
“What time would you like me... we will also need... private time.”
Andrew replied:
“we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”
Prince Andrew has previously denied wrongdoing related to Epstein.
Howard Lutnick
Emails show Epstein coordinating travel and social plans with businessman Howard Lutnick, now serving as President Trump’s commerce secretary. In December 2012, plans were discussed for a lunch meeting on Epstein’s Caribbean island.
Lutnick’s wife wrote to Epstein’s secretary:
“We are heading towards you from St. Thomas,”
asking where their boat should anchor.
Steve Tisch
Several emails suggest Epstein acted as a connector between Hollywood producer Steve Tisch and multiple women. Tisch, known for producing films such as Forrest Gump and Risky Business and for co-owning the New York Giants, appears in correspondence where Epstein described a woman as
“russian, and rarely tells the full truth, but fun.”
Additional Names Mentioned
The latest document release also references Ivanka Trump, Ehud Barak, Larry Summers, Bill Richardson, Sarah Ferguson, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Kevin Spacey, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker, Walter Cronkite, Woody Allen, Richard Branson, Peter Thiel, Les Wexner, Noam Chomsky, and Stephen Hawking.
The Justice Department has repeatedly emphasised that being named in the files does not imply criminal conduct, knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, or legal liability.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the newly released Epstein documents?
Are the claims against Donald Trump in the documents substantiated?
The Justice Department stated that some claims against President Trump are untrue and sensationalist, submitted before the 2020 election. These claims are described as unfounded and false.
What allegations are made against Bill Gates in the released documents?
A draft email from Epstein alleges Gates' personal life and their association in inflammatory terms. Epstein claimed to help Gates with drugs and facilitate trysts with married women, but no evidence supports this.
Do the documents confirm Elon Musk visited Epstein's island?
The files show email exchanges between Epstein and Elon Musk discussing travel to the island, including inquiries about the number of people for a helicopter trip. However, the documents do not indicate if a visit actually occurred.
Does being named in the Epstein documents mean someone is accused of wrongdoing?
No, the Justice Department has repeatedly emphasized that being named in these files does not imply criminal conduct, knowledge of Epstein's crimes, or legal liability.