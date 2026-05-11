French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted a speaker at the forum to reprimand the audience for making excessive noise during the presentation.
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'Total Lack of Respect': Macron Halts Speech, Snaps At Chatting Audience During Nairobi Youth Summit
French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted a Nairobi youth forum at Africa Forward Summit, rebuking audience noise and urging respect during a panel attended with President William Ruto in Kenya.
- Macron interrupted a youth forum for disrespectful audience noise.
- He urged attendees to respect speakers or leave the hall.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the youth forum in Nairobi?
Why did President Macron stop the speaker?
Macron expressed frustration, stating it was impossible to discuss culture with such noise and called the disruption a
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