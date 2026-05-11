French President Emmanuel Macron briefly interrupted proceedings at a youth forum held at the University of Nairobi on Monday after reprimanding sections of the audience for disrupting a speaker at the Africa Forward Summit.

The incident took place during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the summit, which was attended by Kenyan President William Ruto and Macron. The two leaders engaged with young participants on topics including technology, education reform, innovation and Africa’s digital future.

As noise levels in the auditorium rose while a speaker was addressing the audience, Macron walked up to the stage, took the microphone and addressed attendees, expressing clear frustration over the disruption.

'Excuse Me'

“Excuse me, everybody. Hey, hey, hey!” a visibly irritated Macron said.

“I’m sorry, guys, but it’s impossible to speak about culture when people are making such noise while someone is giving a speech.”

Describing the disruption as disrespectful, the French President urged those engaged in side conversations to either leave the hall or respect the ongoing proceedings.

“This is a total lack of respect,” Macron said firmly.

French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, to hush the crowd as artists and young speakers addressed the crowd, calling the noise 'a total lack of respect' https://t.co/PUpxw70qaL pic.twitter.com/Kfx8Y3wAcj — Reuters (@Reuters) May 11, 2026

“So I suggest that if you want to have bilateral discussions or talk about something else, you can go to the bilateral rooms or step outside. If you want to stay here, we listen to the speakers and play by the same rules, okay? Thank you.”

Following his remarks, the hall fell silent, with parts of the audience applauding as Macron returned the microphone.

“And this, ladies and gentlemen, is leadership in action,” a moderator commented afterwards.

Macron In Kenya

Macron is in Kenya for the Africa Forward Summit, a two-day event co-hosted by President William Ruto and France on May 11 and 12.

The summit has been positioned as a major platform to reshape Africa–France relations and deepen cooperation in economic development, innovation, investment and global governance.

It has brought together African heads of state, African Union representatives, international financial institutions, development partners, investors, business leaders, innovators and creatives. More than 1,500 economic and institutional leaders from Africa and France are expected to attend.

The forum focuses on showcasing Africa’s innovation capacity and advancing solutions to pressing continental and global challenges.