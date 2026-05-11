Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Total Lack of Respect': Macron Halts Speech, Snaps At Chatting Audience During Nairobi Youth Summit

'Total Lack of Respect': Macron Halts Speech, Snaps At Chatting Audience During Nairobi Youth Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted a Nairobi youth forum at Africa Forward Summit, rebuking audience noise and urging respect during a panel attended with President William Ruto in Kenya.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 May 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Macron interrupted a youth forum for disrespectful audience noise.
  • He urged attendees to respect speakers or leave the hall.

French President Emmanuel Macron briefly interrupted proceedings at a youth forum held at the University of Nairobi on Monday after reprimanding sections of the audience for disrupting a speaker at the Africa Forward Summit.

The incident took place during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the summit, which was attended by Kenyan President William Ruto and Macron. The two leaders engaged with young participants on topics including technology, education reform, innovation and Africa’s digital future.

As noise levels in the auditorium rose while a speaker was addressing the audience, Macron walked up to the stage, took the microphone and addressed attendees, expressing clear frustration over the disruption.

'Excuse Me'

“Excuse me, everybody. Hey, hey, hey!” a visibly irritated Macron said.

“I’m sorry, guys, but it’s impossible to speak about culture when people are making such noise while someone is giving a speech.”

Describing the disruption as disrespectful, the French President urged those engaged in side conversations to either leave the hall or respect the ongoing proceedings.

“This is a total lack of respect,” Macron said firmly.

“So I suggest that if you want to have bilateral discussions or talk about something else, you can go to the bilateral rooms or step outside. If you want to stay here, we listen to the speakers and play by the same rules, okay? Thank you.”

Following his remarks, the hall fell silent, with parts of the audience applauding as Macron returned the microphone.

“And this, ladies and gentlemen, is leadership in action,” a moderator commented afterwards.

Macron In Kenya

Macron is in Kenya for the Africa Forward Summit, a two-day event co-hosted by President William Ruto and France on May 11 and 12.

The summit has been positioned as a major platform to reshape Africa–France relations and deepen cooperation in economic development, innovation, investment and global governance.

It has brought together African heads of state, African Union representatives, international financial institutions, development partners, investors, business leaders, innovators and creatives. More than 1,500 economic and institutional leaders from Africa and France are expected to attend.

The forum focuses on showcasing Africa’s innovation capacity and advancing solutions to pressing continental and global challenges.

Before You Go

Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the youth forum in Nairobi?

French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted a speaker at the forum to reprimand the audience for making excessive noise during the presentation.

Why did President Macron stop the speaker?

Macron expressed frustration, stating it was impossible to discuss culture with such noise and called the disruption a

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emmanuel Macron Nairobi Europe Macron Halts Speech Nairobi Youth Summit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Total Lack of Respect': Macron Halts Speech, Snaps At Chatting Audience During Nairobi Youth Summit
Macron Halts Speech, Snaps At Chatting Audience During Nairobi Youth Summit: WATCH
World
Can Hantavirus Spread Like COVID? What Experts Are Saying After Cruise Ship Outbreak
Can Hantavirus Spread Like COVID? What Experts Are Saying After Cruise Ship Outbreak
World
Iran Introduces Strait Of Hormuz Transit Tolls, Which Nations Will Have To Pay And How Much?
Iran Introduces Strait Of Hormuz Transit Tolls, Which Nations Will Have To Pay And How Much?
World
Netanyahu Claims Trump Wants To 'Go In' Iran To Remove Enriched Uranium, Warns War 'Not Over'
Netanyahu Claims Trump Wants To 'Go In' Iran To Remove Enriched Uranium Stockpile
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts
Breaking: Gulf tensions rise as Iran–US standoff deepens over Strait of Hormuz crisis
Breaking: Pakistan-Made Fan Found in UP Madrasa, Police Launch Probe in Kushinagar Case Under UP
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Accused Produced in Bengal Court Under Tight Security
Breaking: CM Suvendu Adhikari Clears Ayushman Bharat, Bengal Border Fencing Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget