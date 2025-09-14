Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally

London witnessed one of its largest far-right demonstrations in recent memory on Saturday, with clashes erupting between protesters and police as over 110,000 people gathered for activist Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally. The event escalated further when billionaire Elon Musk addressed the crowd virtually, urging them to “fight back or die.”

Clashes And Arrests Amid Massive Turnout

The Metropolitan Police estimated that between 110,000 and 150,000 people filled the streets, far surpassing organisers’ claims. Officers struggled to contain outbreaks of violence as sections of the crowd attempted to breach restricted zones near counter-protesters. In the chaos, 26 officers were injured, four seriously, with injuries ranging from broken teeth to suspected fractures. Authorities confirmed that 25 arrests were made for violent disorder, assault, and related offences.

Around a mile away, approximately 5,000 anti-racism activists held a peaceful counter-demonstration under the banner of Stand Up to Racism. To prevent clashes between the opposing groups, nearly 1,000 officers were deployed across central London.

Musk’s Controversial Video Address

Musk, joining the rally via video link, delivered a speech that immediately ignited controversy. “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die,” he declared, warning of what he described as the destruction of Britain through mass migration.

He went further, calling for a “dissolution of parliament” and demanding regime change under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government. Linking his message to the recent killing of right-wing American activist Charlie Kirk, Musk accused the political left of “celebrating murder.”

🚨 ELON MUSK: "There's a massive incentive on the left to import voters. So if they can't convince their nation to vote for them, they're going to import people from other nations to vote for them. It's a strategy that will succeed if it is not stopped." @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/toIg8GHKD5 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 13, 2025

His remarks drew loud cheers from the crowd, who chanted his name and held placards bearing messages such as “stop the boats” alongside images of Kirk.

Condemnation From Leaders And Critics

The violent scenes and Musk’s rhetoric prompted widespread condemnation. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood warned that “anyone taking part in criminal activity will face the full force of the law,” while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey accused Musk of fuelling extremism, saying, “These far-right thugs do not speak for Britain.”

Labour sources also criticised Musk’s comments, insisting that threats of violence “have no place in our politics.”

Robinson’s Rally And Far-Right Voices

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, billed the rally as a “free speech festival.” Marchers, many draped in Union Jack flags, crossed Westminster Bridge before gathering near Downing Street, where far-right figures from across Europe and North America delivered speeches.

Alongside Musk, speakers included French politician Eric Zemmour and German AfD member Petr Bystron. Their rhetoric echoed long-standing far-right narratives, with warnings of a so-called “Great Replacement” and repeated calls to halt immigration.