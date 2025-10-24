Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump late Thursday announced that he is terminating all trade negotiations with Canada, accusing the Canadian government of circulating a misleading advertisement that he described as “egregious behaviour” intended to influence US court rulings on tariffs.

Trump's remarks came in a post on his social media platform shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated his intention to double Canada’s exports to markets outside the United States, citing Trump’s new tariff policies as a key motivation.

In his post, Trump said, “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs.”

He further wrote, “The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute stated in a post on X that the ad created by the government of Ontario “misrepresents the ‘Presidential Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade’ dated April 25, 1987.” It added that Ontario did not receive foundation permission “to use and edit the remarks.”

It  further said that it is “reviewing legal options in this matter” and invited the public to watch the unedited video of Reagan’s address.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
