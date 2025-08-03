Second Earthquake In 24 Hours: 5.1 Magnitude Quake Jolts Pakistan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldSecond Earthquake In 24 Hours: 5.1 Magnitude Quake Jolts Pakistan

Two earthquakes hit Pakistan, with 5.1 and 5.4 magnitude tremors jolting Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab, causing panic but no reported casualties or major damage.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)

Islamabad, Aug 3 (IANS): A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted various regions of Pakistan early Sunday morning, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjoining areas, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

Tremors were reportedly felt in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and extended to nearby regions such as Mardan, Murree, Haripur, Chakwal, Talagang, and Kallar Kahar.

The NSMC confirmed that the earthquake struck at a magnitude of 5.1, with its epicentre located 15 kilometres southeast of Rawat and at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

According to local media reports, the tremors occurred at approximately 12:10 a.m., causing panic among residents who rushed out of their homes while reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

There was a widespread public reaction to the seismic activity as many people stayed outdoors for extended periods in fear of aftershocks, reports ARY news.

This seismic event followed another earthquake recorded just a day earlier.

On Saturday, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was felt across parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and the capital Islamabad.

The NSMC stated that the quake originated in the Hindukush mountain region in Afghanistan and had a depth of 102 kilometres. The tremors were also experienced in several regions of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, as confirmed by the NSMC.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the quake was felt in Peshawar and nearby districts, including Swat, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Dir, Mardan, Mohmand, Shangla, Hangu, Swabi, Haripur, and Abbottabad.

Several cities and towns across Punjab also experienced the tremors, including the twin cities, Lahore, Attock, Taxila, Murree, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Ferozwala, and Muridke.

No casualties or major damages have been reported so far from either of the earthquakes.

--IANS

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Earthquake In Pakistan Islamabad Earthquake 5.1 Magnitude Quake Earthquake Today Pakistan
