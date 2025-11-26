Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Northern Sumatra

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, at a depth of 150km on November 26th, according to the NCS.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Northern Sumatra on Wednesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 150 kilometres. "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/11/2025 10:58:38 IST, Lat: 2.43 N, Long: 98.98 E, Depth: 150 Km. Location: Northern Sumatra. Indonesia."

Earlier in October, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, as per the NCS. The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
