Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions

Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions

While standing at the White House roof, Donald Trump joked about installing nuclear missiles, just days after ordering submarine deployments. His $200M ballroom project also grabs attention.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 09:41 AM (IST)

In a moment that caught both onlookers and cameras by surprise, Donald Trump appeared atop the White House rooftop on Tuesday, sharing a light-hearted yet provocative remark about installing nuclear missiles, a comment that comes amid rising tensions between the US and Russia.

Accompanied by tight security and snipers stationed nearby, the 79-year-old President casually paced the flat rooftop above the press briefing room for nearly 20 minutes. His stroll offered a clear view of the area where he plans to build a new presidential ballroom, a project he has passionately championed in recent weeks.

When asked about the reason for his unexpected rooftop walk, Trump shrugged off the question, simply saying he was "taking a little walk." But when pressed about what he intended to build on the site, he responded with a smirk: "Nuclear missiles." He then mimed launching one, further fueling the moment's theatricality. This display comes just days after Trump ordered two U.S. nuclear submarines to move closer to Russian waters, a direct response to recent comments from former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev that Trump labeled as "highly provocative."

ALSO READ: NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports

$200 Million Vision For The White House

Beyond all of his theatrics, Trump appears determined to leave a long-lasting mark on the nation's most iconic residence. At the moment, he is pushing forward with plans to construct a lavish $200 million ballroom which draws design cues from grandeur of his personal properties.

Already, changes are underway. The historic Rose Garden has already been paved, and the Oval Office has undergone a golden transformation, which reflects the signature opulent style of Donald Trump.

Trump claims he’s footing the bill with possible help from private donors, for the entire renovation. “It’s just another way to spend my money for the country,” he remarked during his rooftop appearance.

A Mix Of Showmanship And Shock

True to form, Trump’s rooftop appearance echoed the kind of media moments that have defined his public life, from descending a golden escalator in 2015 to flipping burgers on the campaign trail.

Whether viewed as bold or bizarre, his latest stunt has once again made headlines, blending entertainment, provocation, and high-stakes politics.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Rooftop Walk Trump White House News Nuclear Missile Joke Trump Russia Tensions
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Don't Know Anything About It...': Trump On US Imports Of Russian Uranium, Chemical Fertilisers
'Don't Know Anything About It...': Trump On US Imports Of Russian Uranium, Chemical Fertilisers
Business
RBI MPC August 2025 Live: Governor Sanjay Malhotra To Announce Decision On Key Rates Today At 10 AM
RBI MPC August 2025 Live: Governor Sanjay Malhotra To Announce Decision On Key Rates Today At 10 AM
India
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | India's Solar Push For Farmers Is Working. Ending PM-KUSUM Now Would Be a Mistake
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget