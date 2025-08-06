NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday arrived in Moscow for a visit aimed at boosting India's defence and energy ties with Russia. The visit comes amid stiffening ties between the US and India over New Delhi's import of Russian oil.

While the visit was scheduled in advance, it has escalated the urgency amid US President Donald Trump's comments regarding India's relationship with Russia.

According to Russia's state-run news agency TASS, Doval is expected to have "several meetings" with Russian officials on Thursday.

Current Geopolitical Situation

The two sides will also discuss "the current escalation of the geopolitical situation," reported TASS, quoting sources. "Apart from that, the topics will include such pressing matters as supplies of Russian oil [to India]."

The discussion may also include the possible purchase of more S-400 missile systems, according to an India Today report.

Trump has criticised India for its continued oil trade with Russia amid the Ukraine war and for maintaining a neutral stance on it. He also warned of possible trade tariffs on Indian goods.

India Rejects Trump's Criticism

The Ministry of External Affairs, on Monday, rejected the criticism from the US and the European Union over India's imports of Russian oil as unjustified. In a statement, the ministry highlighted that Western countries had earlier supported such trade to help stabilise global energy markets and continue to engage in trade with Russia themselves.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to visit Russia on August 27 and 28 with a focus on defence, energy, and trade talks, as per the India Today report.

Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss bilateral and international issues. He is also scheduled to meet Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov to co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation, the report added.

The MEA noted that India's relations with Russia are based on mutual understanding and should not be judged by other countries.