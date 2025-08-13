‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit

‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit

US President Trump warned Russia of "very severe" consequences if Putin refuses to end the Ukraine war after their Alaska meeting. Trump plans a second meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy if the first goes well.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 10:35 PM (IST)

United States President Donald Trump has cautioned Russia of “very severe” consequences if it refuses to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Responding to a question at the Kennedy Centre on Wednesday, Trump was asked if Russia would face repercussions should President Vladimir Putin decline to halt the conflict following their upcoming talks.

“Yes. There will be consequences. I don’t have to say (on the type of consequences). There will be very severe consequences,” he stated. When pressed further, the US president added, “Yes, they will,” noting that potential measures could range from tariffs to sanctions.

When asked if he believes he can convince Putin to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine when he meets him in Alaska, Trump remarked, “...I guess the answer to that is 'No' because I have had this conversation. I want to end the war. It's Biden's war, but I want to end it. I'd be very proud to end this war along with the five other wars I ended. But I guess the answer to that is probably 'No’.”

Possible Three-Way Meeting with Zelenskyy

Trump revealed that if his initial discussion with Putin “goes okay,” he intends to quickly convene a second meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin, and President Zelenskyy and myself, if they’d like to have me there,” he told reporters. However, he clarified that this follow-up will not happen “if I do not hear the answers I want.”

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, French President Emmanuel Macron, after a virtual meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy, and other European leaders, said Trump had been “very clear” about the United States’ aim to secure a ceasefire at the Alaska summit. Trump also indicated that any major agreement might involve land swaps, adding, “There’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first… it’s setting the table for the second meeting.”

Alaska Base Chosen for High-Stakes Talks

The first meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled for Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, AP reported citing a White House official. The venue, created by merging Elmendorf Air Force Base and Army Fort Richardson in 2010, played a pivotal role in monitoring Soviet activity during the Cold War.

While some military systems have since been decommissioned, the base still houses F-22 Raptor stealth fighters and intercepts Russian aircraft entering US airspace. The Cold War-era motto of the base — “Top Cover for North America” — remains a reminder of its strategic significance.

Also read
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Breaking News Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine War Ukraine RUSSIA ABP Live Alaska Summit Ukraine Ceasefire
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Tomorrow As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Tomorrow As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
India
'Complainant Related To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case, Cites BJP Leaders' Remarks
'Complainant Related To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget