‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala

United States President Donald Trump has cautioned Russia of “very severe” consequences if it refuses to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Responding to a question at the Kennedy Centre on Wednesday, Trump was asked if Russia would face repercussions should President Vladimir Putin decline to halt the conflict following their upcoming talks.

“Yes. There will be consequences. I don’t have to say (on the type of consequences). There will be very severe consequences,” he stated. When pressed further, the US president added, “Yes, they will,” noting that potential measures could range from tariffs to sanctions.

When asked if he believes he can convince Putin to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine when he meets him in Alaska, Trump remarked, “...I guess the answer to that is 'No' because I have had this conversation. I want to end the war. It's Biden's war, but I want to end it. I'd be very proud to end this war along with the five other wars I ended. But I guess the answer to that is probably 'No’.”

Possible Three-Way Meeting with Zelenskyy

Trump revealed that if his initial discussion with Putin “goes okay,” he intends to quickly convene a second meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin, and President Zelenskyy and myself, if they’d like to have me there,” he told reporters. However, he clarified that this follow-up will not happen “if I do not hear the answers I want.”

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, French President Emmanuel Macron, after a virtual meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy, and other European leaders, said Trump had been “very clear” about the United States’ aim to secure a ceasefire at the Alaska summit. Trump also indicated that any major agreement might involve land swaps, adding, “There’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first… it’s setting the table for the second meeting.”

Alaska Base Chosen for High-Stakes Talks

The first meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled for Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, AP reported citing a White House official. The venue, created by merging Elmendorf Air Force Base and Army Fort Richardson in 2010, played a pivotal role in monitoring Soviet activity during the Cold War.

While some military systems have since been decommissioned, the base still houses F-22 Raptor stealth fighters and intercepts Russian aircraft entering US airspace. The Cold War-era motto of the base — “Top Cover for North America” — remains a reminder of its strategic significance.