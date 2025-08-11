US President Donald Trump on Monday reacted to his upcoming meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week, saying that he will know whether a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is possible in the first two minutes of the talks. Trump also said that Putin is "not going to mess with me," adding that he will try to get back some territory for Ukraine during the meeting in Alaska on Friday, August 15.

"Well, we're going to have a meeting with Vladimir Putin. And at the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I'll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made," he told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Trump said he would first call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “out of respect” after his meeting with Putin, and then reach out to other European leaders to brief them on the talks in case there is a deal.

The US President said that the talks with Putin would be a "feel-out meeting" involving "some swapping, changes in land". "Russia's occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They occupied prime territory. We're going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine," he said.

Trump further said he aims to have "constructive conversations" with Putin to end the war, and ensure a ceasefire is agreed upon "very, very quickly".

"I'm going in to speak to Vladimir Putin. And I'm going to be telling him, you've got to end this war. And he wasn't going to mess with me...But I thought it was very respectful that the president of Russia is coming to our country as opposed to us going to his country or even a third-party place, but I think we'll have constructive conversations," Trump added.

The US President then revealed plans of next meeting, which he said will also include Zelenskyy.

"The next meeting will be with Zelensky and Putin or Zelensky and Putin and me. I'll be there if they need me, but I want to have a meeting set up between the two leaders," he said.

At one point, Trump also mistakenly said he was "going to Russia on Friday". The meeting is actually scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, a state that was once part of Russia, but was sold to the US in 1867.