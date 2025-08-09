'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska On Aug 15

India on Saturday hailed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss the Ukraine conflict, saying that the summit holds promise to end the conflict.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs stated the Trump-Putin talks in Alaska open up prospects of peace.

“India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025. This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace,” it said.

The MEA further cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opinion on wars. "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, 'This is not an era of war'."

"India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts,” it concluded.

Notably, this will be Putin's first trip to the United States since 2015, when he met former President Barack Obama.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, while confirming the meeting with Putin, wrote: "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Russia later said that the two leaders would "focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis".