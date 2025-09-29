Trump ‘Very Confident’ On Gaza Peace Deal As He Holds Talks With Netanyahu In White House

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed optimism over progress towards a peace plan for Gaza as he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington for crucial talks. Washington unveiled the 21-point plan to Arab and Muslim nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week. Monday’s meeting was intended to close outstanding gaps with Israel’s leadership.

“I am, I’m very confident,” Trump told reporters when pressed about the likelihood of a breakthrough, as per news agency AFP. He reiterated “very confident” when asked if all sides were aligned with his 21-point framework.

According to news agency Reuters, Trump used the meeting to urge Netanyahu to back the Gaza peace proposal, aimed at halting a nearly two-year-long conflict. The Israeli leader, on his fourth visit since Trump returned to the presidency in January, sought to strengthen ties with Washington at a time when several Western governments have formally recognised Palestinian statehood in defiance of both the US and Israel.

Trump, who had earlier denounced these recognitions as a “prize to Hamas,” is pressing for an agreement that would not only end the fighting but also secure the release of hostages still held by militants.

The talks and 21-point plan mark an intensification of Trump’s diplomacy, consistent with his 2024 campaign pledge to end the conflict swiftly. While the US president has frequently suggested that peace was within reach, previous attempts have failed to materialise.

Israeli offensive continues in Gaza

The White House talks coincided with Israeli tanks pushing further into Gaza City in one of the most extensive operations of the war this month. Netanyahu has declared that his objective is to eliminate Hamas from its final strongholds.

On arrival at the White House, Netanyahu was received with a handshake by Trump — a sharp contrast to the frosty reception he faced at the UN General Assembly last week, where numerous delegates staged a walkout during his speech.

Israel supporters gathered outside the White House demanding the release of hostages from Hamas captivity as the talks took place. They raised slongans demaning "seal the deal now".

#WATCH | Washington, DC | Israel supporters gather outside the White House demanding the release of hostages from Hamas captivity.



The meeting of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently underway in the White House. pic.twitter.com/HtWPK3IGEM — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2025

Though Netanyahu has praised Trump as Israel’s strongest ally, reports suggest some scepticism in Israel over the plan. Arab states too have expressed reservations, while Hamas’ absence from the negotiation table has left questions hanging over the viability of the proposal, as per Reuters.