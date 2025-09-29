Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Bibi Wants Peace': Trump Ahead Of Meeting With Netanyahu, Claims Gaza Talks On 'Final Stages'

'Bibi Wants Peace': Trump Ahead Of Meeting With Netanyahu, Claims Gaza Talks On 'Final Stages'

Trump's remarks come after Netanyahu pledged to "finish the job" against Hamas, and vowed to block a Palestinian state that was recently recognised by key Western nations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled White House visit on Monday, US President Donald Trump claimed that negotiations over his plan to end the war in Gaza are nearing completion. In an interview with Axios, Trump described the talks as being in their “final stages,” raising hopes of a breakthrough that could extend beyond Gaza and reshape the broader Middle East peace process.

The US President said his administration had managed to bring various stakeholders to the table, including Netanyahu, Arab nations, and even Hamas.

"Everybody has come together to get a deal, but we still have to get it done... The Arab countries were fantastic to work with on this. Hamas is coming with them. They have great respect for the Arab world... The Arab world wants peace, Israel wants peace, and Bibi (Israeli Prime Minister) wants peace," Trump told Axios.

The plan, according to Trump, is aimed not only at halting the ongoing war in Gaza but also at reviving a broader push for peace across the Middle East. “If we get this done, it will be a great day for Israel and for the Middle East. It will be the first chance for real peace in the Middle East. But we have to get it done first,” he added.

Netanyahu’s Hardline Stance

Despite Trump’s optimism, Netanyahu’s recent remarks have left little room for hope. In a fiery address to the United Nations last Friday, the Israeli leader vowed to “finish the job” against Hamas and firmly rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state, which several Western powers have recently endorsed.

Netanyahu has also resisted halting Israel’s military operations in Gaza, from which hundreds of thousands have fled in the past weeks. This visit marks his fourth trip to Washington since Trump returned to power in January, amid growing pressure on the US president to deliver on his earlier claims of solving the conflict “in days.”

Following Trump's claim regarding the Gaza deal, Netanyahu, while speaking to Fox News later in the day, appeared more cautious. “We’re working on it,“ he said. “It’s not been finalized yet, but we’re working with President Trump’s team, actually, as we speak.”

“I hope we can make it a go, because we want to free our hostages, we want to get rid of Hamas rule, and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis alike, and for the whole region,” he added.

Strains Between Trump And Netanyahu

While Trump has historically been one of Netanyahu’s strongest allies, tensions between the two leaders appear to be surfacing. Trump recently cautioned Netanyahu against moves to annex the West Bank. He also voiced objections to an Israeli strike on Hamas members in Qatar, a critical US ally.

Analysts note that much of Monday’s outcome will hinge on how far Trump is willing to press Netanyahu into accepting a compromise. “The outcome of the meeting was likely to depend on how much pressure Trump was willing to put on Netanyahu to swallow a deal on which both Israel and Hamas are still not sold,” said Natan Sachs, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Netanyahu’s Washington visit is set against a backdrop of heightened global attention, with both leaders expected to hold a joint news conference at 1:15 pm US Eastern time (1715 GMT) on Monday. 

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Technology
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Business
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review: 'Time To Revisit 25-Year-Old Trade Pact'
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review
Cricket
"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget