Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGaza Peace Deal: Trump Warns Hamas Of 'Very Sad End' In Ultimatum On 20-Point Ceasefire Plan

Gaza Peace Deal: Trump Warns Hamas Of 'Very Sad End' In Ultimatum On 20-Point Ceasefire Plan

Trump presented Hamas with a 3-4 day ultimatum to accept his Gaza peace plan: ceasefire, hostage release, Hamas disarmament, and Israeli withdrawal, overseen by a transitional authority.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 07:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave Hamas a three to four-day window to respond to his recently unveiled 20-point peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. The plan outlines a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas, and Israel’s gradual withdrawal from the region. It also suggests establishing a post-war transitional authority under Trump’s supervision.

Speaking at the White House, Trump emphasised that all other parties involved have already agreed to the plan. He issued a stark warning to Hamas: “We're going to do about three or four days... All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We’re just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end.”

Palestinian Leadership Engaged in Consultations

According to a Palestinian source speaking to news agency AFP, Hamas has initiated consultations within its political and military leadership, both domestically and abroad. “The discussions could take several days due to the complexities,” the AFP source said, signalling that Hamas is carefully evaluating the proposal.

On Monday, Trump described the unveiling of his plan as a historic moment. He called it a “beautiful day – potentially one of the greatest days ever in civilisation,” highlighting his confidence in the initiative.

Netanyahu Backs Trump’s Plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support for Trump’s proposal during a joint press conference. “I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims,” he said. Netanyahu added a cautionary note regarding Hamas: “If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself.”

With the world closely watching, all eyes remain on Hamas to see whether they accept, negotiate, or reject the ambitious peace initiative.

Also read
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 07:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu GaZa Hamas US Gaza Ceasefire United STates Israel Hamas War Gaza War Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Election 2025
Final Bihar Voter List Released, Total Electors Now Stand At 7.42 Crore; Check Steps To Access PDF
Final Bihar Voter List Released, Total Electors Now Stand At 7.42 Crore; Check Steps To Access PDF
India
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Probe Demands
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Wangchuk’s Release
Election 2025
Pawan Singh Eyes Bihar Ticket? Bhopuri Star Meets BJP Top Brass, Says 'Those Nurturing Casteist Politics...'
Pawan Singh Eyes Bihar Ticket? Bhopuri Star Meets BJP Top Brass: 'Those Nurturing Casteist Politics...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget