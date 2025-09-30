Gaza Peace Deal: Trump Warns Hamas Of 'Very Sad End' In Ultimatum On 20-Point Ceasefire Plan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave Hamas a three to four-day window to respond to his recently unveiled 20-point peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. The plan outlines a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas, and Israel’s gradual withdrawal from the region. It also suggests establishing a post-war transitional authority under Trump’s supervision.

Speaking at the White House, Trump emphasised that all other parties involved have already agreed to the plan. He issued a stark warning to Hamas: “We're going to do about three or four days... All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We’re just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end.”

.@POTUS: "All of the Arab countries are signed up, the Muslim countries all signed up, Israel's all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not — and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end." pic.twitter.com/yxz3HhOwzh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 30, 2025

Palestinian Leadership Engaged in Consultations

According to a Palestinian source speaking to news agency AFP, Hamas has initiated consultations within its political and military leadership, both domestically and abroad. “The discussions could take several days due to the complexities,” the AFP source said, signalling that Hamas is carefully evaluating the proposal.

On Monday, Trump described the unveiling of his plan as a historic moment. He called it a “beautiful day – potentially one of the greatest days ever in civilisation,” highlighting his confidence in the initiative.

Netanyahu Backs Trump’s Plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support for Trump’s proposal during a joint press conference. “I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims,” he said. Netanyahu added a cautionary note regarding Hamas: “If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself.”

With the world closely watching, all eyes remain on Hamas to see whether they accept, negotiate, or reject the ambitious peace initiative.