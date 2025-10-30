Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%

Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%

At the APEC Summit in Busan, Presidents Trump and Xi met for the first time in six years, seeking to de-escalate U.S.-China tensions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major breakthrough after years of strained ties, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first face-to-face meeting in six years on Thursday, reaching agreements aimed at easing economic and diplomatic tensions.

During the nearly two-hour talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Busan, the two leaders signed a one-year deal on rare earth supplies and agreed to reduce fentanyl-related tariffs to 10%, signaling a cautious step toward rebuilding trust between Washington and Beijing.

Trump, Xi Meet 

In his opening remarks during a crucial face-to-face meeting with Trump, Xi said, as per PTI, "President Trump, it is a great pleasure for me as well to meet you, and it feels very warm seeing you again because it's been many years. Since your re-election, we have spoken on phone three times, exchanged several letters and stayed in close contact. Given our different national conditions, we do not always see eye to eye with each other, and it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then."

 

ALSO READ: US Ends Automatic Employment Authorisation Extensions, Check How Indians Will Be Affected

Xi said that in the face of winds, waves, and challenges, he and his counterpart, as leaders steering US-China relations, should stay on the right course and ensure the steady sailing of the giant ship that represents the relationship between China and the United States.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
XI China TRUMP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Cities
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
Advertisement

Videos

UP News: Viral Video Shows District Panchayat Officer Confronted At Toll Plaza; Scuffle Sparks Outrage
World News: US President Donald Trump Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping After Six Years In South Korea
World News: Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica, Vietnam Hit By Floods, Rescue Operations Underway
UK News: King Charles And Queen Camilla Attend 30th Anniversary Celebration Of BAPS Hindu Temple In London
Bihar News: Amit Shah To Hold Press Conference In Patna On National Unity Day At 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget