Deadly Syria Bus Crash: 35 Dead, 30 Hurt After Buses Collide On Highway

Edited by: Rana Taha

At least 35 people were killed and 30 others were injured when two buses collided in eastern Syria.

The crash happened on Saturday on a highway linking Damascus with Deir al-Zour province.

What Else Do We Know About Crash?

The Interior Ministry said one bus was carrying security personnel, while the other was carrying civilians.

State television footage showed one of the vehicles engulfed in flames after the impact.

Military helicopters were sent to the scene to help evacuate the injured and recover the bodies.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The route is widely known as the "road of death" because of its frequent and often deadly accidents.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.