Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldChina Dismisses Trump's Criticism On Russian Oil Imports, Flags US, EU Trade With Moscow Despite Sanctions

China Dismisses Trump's Criticism On Russian Oil Imports, Flags US, EU Trade With Moscow Despite Sanctions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun rejected Trump's criticism, pointing out that the US itself, besides the EU, continue to trade with Russia.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Beijing, Sep 24 (PTI) China on Wednesday warned of countermeasures if any action is taken by the US on its trade with Moscow, as it dismissed President Donald Trump's criticism that India and China are the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war through purchases of Russian oil.

Addressing a media briefing here, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun rejected Trump's criticism, pointing out that the US itself, besides the EU, continue to trade with Russia.

On the Ukraine crisis, China holds an objective and fair position and actively promotes talks for peace, he said, answering a question on Trump's remarks at the UNGA on Tuesday.

“Most countries in the world, including the US and European countries, continue to trade with Russia," Guo said.

“The normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies are consistent with WTO rules and market principles. They do not target any third party and should not be disrupted or affected,” he said.

“China will do what is necessary to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” he said.

In his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump accused China and India of being the "primary funders" of the ongoing Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.

He also criticised the EU for its continued imports of Russian energy but was conspicuously silent on Washington's own trade with Moscow.

“Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products... Think of it, they're funding the war against themselves," Trump said, adding that he was not happy about it when he found this out.

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on the country by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

Last month, India also pointed out that both the US and the EU are continuing their trade relations with Russia.

"Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

While the Europe-Russia trade includes energy, fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment, the US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals, it said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US UNGA Russia Ukraine War Ukraine War China UN General Assembly RUSSIA Guo Jiakun
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget