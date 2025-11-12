Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Newly Inaugurated Bridge In China Partially Collapses Within Days Of Opening: WATCH

Newly Inaugurated Bridge In China Partially Collapses Within Days Of Opening: WATCH

According to local officials, police in Maerkang shut down traffic on Monday afternoon after observing the structural cracks on slopes and roads above the bridge.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A newly constructed bridge in China’s southwestern Sichuan province has partially collapsed, sending up a massive plume of dust and debris. Officials said the incident occurred after worsening landslides struck the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Bridge Closed Ahead of Collapse

Authorities had already closed the 758-metre (2,486-foot) Hongqi Bridge on Monday, following the discovery of cracks on nearby slopes and roads. The bridge formed part of a key highway connecting Sichuan and China’s heartland with Tibet.

According to local officials, police in Maerkang shut down traffic on Monday afternoon after observing the structural cracks on slopes and roads above the bridge.

Landslide Triggers Collapse

On Tuesday afternoon, conditions on the mountainside deteriorated further, triggering a series of landslides that led to the collapse of a section of the bridge. Video footage captured the dramatic moment when debris from the landslide pounded the bridge deck, causing part of the span to crumble and fall into the river below.

No Casualties Reported

Authorities confirmed there were no reports of casualties. Rescue and safety teams were dispatched to assess the site and monitor ongoing geological risks.

Newly Completed Infrastructure

The Hongqi Bridge had been completed earlier this year, according to a social media post by the contractors, Sichuan Road and Bridge Group. The collapse has raised fresh concerns over infrastructure resilience in mountainous regions prone to landslides.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
