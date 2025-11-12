Bihar Exit Poll Result: Pappu Yadav Warns Nitish Kumar, 'BJP Will Backstab You, Return Home'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, has once again stirred Bihar’s political scene with a sharp statement aimed at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Questioning the credibility of exit polls, Yadav asserted that the people of Bihar have voted in favour of the Grand Alliance, not the NDA.

In an interview with ANI, Yadav dismissed the ongoing wave of exit poll predictions, saying, “When have exit polls ever been accurate? The moment voting ends, they start flashing numbers, claiming 65 percent of women voted for the NDA. These are just speculative figures. The real verdict will come from the Election Commission.” He added that if exit polls have been consistently wrong in the past, there’s no reason to believe them this time.

‘BJP Will Betray Nitish Kumar’

In a direct appeal to the Chief Minister, Yadav warned Nitish Kumar against trusting the BJP. “Nitish Kumar, your real home is the Grand Alliance. The BJP will stab you in the back,” he said, adding that “Vibhishana-like people” within Nitish’s own party could turn against him at any moment. “I urge you to return to where you belong, the Grand Alliance,” Yadav declared.

‘BJP Has Always Used Nitish Kumar’

Continuing his attack on the saffron party, Yadav alleged that the BJP has repeatedly exploited Nitish Kumar for its own political gains. “As long as Rahul Gandhi is leading, there can be no conspiracy against Nitish Kumar within the Grand Alliance,” he said. According to Yadav, it is time for Nitish to “come back with dignity and guide Bihar in the right direction.”

‘People Voted on Inflation, Unemployment, Corruption’

Yadav also claimed that this election is different, that the voters of Bihar, from villages to cities, have cast their ballots based on pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and corruption. “The people want change,” he said, suggesting that the results will shock the NDA.