BTS Announce Reunion Album, First Release After Four-Year Break

BTS Announce Reunion Album, First Release After Four-Year Break

The reunion album was announced through handwritten letters sent to select members of the official BTS ARMY fan club. The messages revealed the release date as "2026.3.20."

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 10:50 PM (IST)

Global K-pop sensation BTS have confirmed that they will release new music in March, marking their first group album in nearly four years since 2002’s Proof. The seven-member band comprises Jimin (30), Jung Kook (28), Jin (33), Suga (32), J-Hope (31), RM (31) and V (30).

Release Date Shared With Fans

The reunion album was announced through handwritten letters sent to select members of the official BTS ARMY fan club. The messages revealed the release date as “2026.3.20.”

Members Share Personal Messages

Several band members addressed fans through personal notes published by Variety.
“I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again,” Jin wrote.

RM said he had been “waiting for this moment more desperately than anyone,” while Jung Kook told fans, “Please take good care of us this year as well.”

J-Hope added, “Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!!”

Military Service Led To Hiatus

BTS had gone on an extended break to fulfil mandatory military service in South Korea, a requirement for all able-bodied men in the country.

As the oldest member, Jin was the first to enlist in December 2022 and was discharged in June 2024. His bandmates welcomed him outside the military base, with RM surprising him by playing the group’s 2020 hit Dynamite on the saxophone.

J-Hope enlisted in April 2023, followed by the remaining members in December 2023.

Final Discharges And Reunion Tease

Jimin and Jung Kook were the last to complete their service, being discharged on June 11, 2025 — a day after RM and V finished their duties.

The following month, the group began hinting at a musical comeback.

Group Album Reflects Shared Vision

In a July livestream, Jung Kook said the upcoming release would reflect the collective voice of the band.
“Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas,” he said. “We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
BTS Reunion Album First Release After Four Year Break
