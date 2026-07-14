Brussels Tower Fire Kills 2; Several Workers Feared Trapped In Elevator

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fire erupted at Brussels tower, killing two workers.

Bodies located inside elevator; six workers remain missing.

Cause unknown; mayor calls incident a tragic event.

At least two people were killed and at least six workers were reported missing after a fire broke out at a residential tower under renovation in central Brussels on Tuesday, according to AFP.

More than 200 workers were present at the site, known as the Oxy Tower, when the fire erupted. Two people who suffered burn injuries were taken to hospital for treatment, Swiss national news agency Keystone SDA reported.

Fire Breaks Out During Renovation Work

The blaze started early on Tuesday at the large-scale renovation project on Place de Brouckere in central Brussels.

According to AFP, several workers became trapped inside a lift as the fire spread through the elevator shaft.

Belgian broadcaster VRT reported that firefighters managed to contain the initial blaze on the lower floors relatively quickly.

Bodies Found Inside Elevator

A spokesperson for the local labour inspection service, Brecht Speybrouck, told Reuters that rescuers had gained limited access to one of the building's two elevator cabins.

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"We had small access to one of the two elevator cabinets."

He added that rescue teams were able to see several bodies inside.

"…There we had a view that there are some corpses of two or three people who died."

According to Keystone SDA, the public prosecutor's office said there was initially no access to the second elevator.

Six Workers Still Unaccounted For

Speybrouck said six workers remained unaccounted for and that the cause of the fire had not yet been established.

Firefighters said flames spread through the elevator shafts, triggering another fire in an underground level after the initial blaze had been brought under control.

The fire department spokesperson said emergency teams had initially responded to a small fire on the building's second floor.

Keystone SDA, citing the district attorney, reported that the bodies were discovered after the fire had been extinguished.

Brussels Mayor Calls Incident A Tragedy

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close described the incident as a tragedy and pledged support for those affected.

The Oxy Tower, located in a pedestrian zone in the heart of Brussels, is currently undergoing renovation.

The building previously served as an administrative headquarters for the Belgian capital and is being redeveloped into a mixed-use complex comprising offices, restaurants, hotel rooms and apartments, according to Keystone SDA.

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