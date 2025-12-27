Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBNP's Tarique Rahman Visits Dhaka University, Offers Prayers At Sharif Osman Hadi’s Grave

BNP's Tarique Rahman Visits Dhaka University, Offers Prayers At Sharif Osman Hadi’s Grave

Tarique Rahman, the 60-year-old BNP leader, also offered prayers at the grave of Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, located beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhaka, Dec 27 (PTI) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday visited Dhaka University and offered prayers at the grave of slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid heavy security.

The 60-year-old BNP leader also offered prayers at the grave of Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, located beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Hadi was buried beside the grave of Nazrul Islam on December 20.

Rahman paid respects at the grave of Hadi, a spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, who was shot dead earlier this month in an attack that has heightened political tensions ahead of national elections scheduled for February.

Traffic for both vehicles and pedestrians was halted on both sides of the road from Shahbagh towards Dhaka University during the visit, while members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police were deployed along the route, news portal tbsnews.net reported.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir arrived earlier at the university to accompany Rahman during the visit.

Rahman returned to Bangladesh from London on Thursday, ending a long period of self-exile that began in 2008.

Hadi (32) was a prominent figure of the July 2024 uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government last year.

He was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming elections.

Hadi was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka. He was airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment but died of his injuries on December 18. PTI SCY SCY

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Defeat: Congress Huddles In Delhi, Action Plan In Focus
First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Defeat: Congress Huddles In Delhi, Action Plan In Focus
News
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
World
H-1B Visa Chaos: India Issues Major Update As US Cancels Interviews; Delays Persist
H-1B Visa Chaos: India Issues Major Update As US Cancels Interviews; Delays Persist
Cricket
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date; Gill, Iyer Could Return
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Rajasthan: Khap Panchayat Targets Smartphones, Half Pants and Lavish Weddings
Maharashtra Local Polls: Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar Alliance Talks Collapse Ahead of Pune Municipal Corporation Elections
Breaking: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grip North India, Alert Issued in Delhi and 16 States
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Breaking News: James, the Bangladeshi Rock Legend, Attacked During Live School Concert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget