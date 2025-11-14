Blue Origin Launches NASA’s Escapade Mars Mission In Historic New Glenn Flight

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldBlue Origin Launches NASA’s Escapade Mars Mission In Historic New Glenn Flight

Blue Origin successfully launches NASA’s Escapade mission to Mars on its New Glenn rocket, marking a major milestone with a smooth liftoff and a first-stage booster landing in the Atlantic.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 07:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Blue Origin notched a major milestone as it successfully launched NASA’s long-awaited Escapade mission to Mars, marking a defining moment for both the company and the future of deep-space exploration.

After a string of weather-related setbacks and a disruptive solar storm, the mission finally lifted off from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The towering New Glenn rocket, standing 321 feet tall, rose during its scheduled launch window, sending the Mars-bound spacecraft on its journey beyond Earth.

This flight was only the second ever for New Glenn, yet it solidified the heavy-lift vehicle’s growing role in expanding both robotic Mars science and the commercial launch industry.

Twin Probes Aim To Uncover How Mars Lost Its Atmosphere

Central to the mission are two identical spacecraft, nicknamed Blue and Gold. Together, they will tackle one of Mars’ biggest mysteries: how the planet lost most of its atmosphere over billions of years.

Developed under NASA’s SIMPLEx program, the compact probes are equipped to study Mars’ magnetic field and plasma environment. Their measurements could help scientists better understand the atmospheric escape processes that shaped the planet’s evolution and influenced its potential to once support life.

Following launch, the pair will orbit Earth for up to a year before beginning their cruise toward Mars. They are expected to reach their destination in 2027 and then operate in tandem through 2029, gathering complementary data from their synchronized trajectories.

New Glenn Booster Nails Atlantic Landing

Tonight’s launch also delivered another breakthrough: Blue Origin successfully landed New Glenn’s first stage on its recovery vessel, Jacklyn, positioned in the Atlantic Ocean. The achievement underscores the company’s growing emphasis on reusable heavy-lift rocket technology.

Until now, only SpaceX had demonstrated recovery of boosters at this scale. New Glenn’s touchdown places Blue Origin firmly in the competition, signaling its readiness to play a larger role in the next generation of spaceflight.

The timing is crucial. With industry attention intensifying, the Escapade mission serves as a showcase not just for Blue Origin’s engineering capabilities, but also for its ambition to contribute to major interplanetary programs.

A New Era For Commercial Spaceflight And Planetary Science

Blue Origin’s billion-dollar effort to upgrade its Florida operations, and its pursuit of major NASA partnerships, reflect its broader strategy to become a key force in both commercial and scientific missions.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 07:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Rocket Launch Mars Mission New Glenn NASA Escapade Mars Probes
