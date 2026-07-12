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English NewsNewsWorldNetanyahu's Son Changes His Name, New Photos Spark Cosmetic Procedure Speculation: Report

Netanyahu's Son Changes His Name, New Photos Spark Cosmetic Procedure Speculation: Report

Netanyahu's son has reportedly changed his legal name to Yonatan Hun, while new photos have sparked speculation that he underwent cosmetic procedures.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New name honors PM Netanyahu's late brother, a national hero.

Yair Netanyahu, the eldest son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has reportedly changed his legal name to Yonatan Hun, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz. The publication cited Israeli tax records showing that his 2026 filings were submitted under the new name while retaining the same identification number and residential address as previous records filed under his birth name. The reported change has sparked speculation over its purpose, particularly as Yair Netanyahu continues to use his original name on social media and has offered no public explanation.

A Symbolic Choice?

According to Haaretz, Yair Netanyahu's legal name now appears as Yonatan Hun in official tax documents. In Israel, legal name changes cannot normally be reversed for seven years, making the decision a significant one.

The report notes that it remains unclear whether Netanyahu intends to adopt the new identity publicly or whether the change was made for personal or administrative reasons. Despite the legal change, his social media profiles continue to display the name Yair Netanyahu.

The name Yonatan carries deep personal and national significance. It is the name of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's late brother, Yonatan "Yoni" Netanyahu, the Israeli military officer who was killed during the 1976 Operation Entebbe while leading the mission to rescue hostages held in Uganda. He is widely regarded as a national hero in Israel.

Also Read: Iran Split Into Two Factions Over Strait Of Hormuz: IRGC Pushes For Closure, Govt Calls For Talks

Cosmetic Procedure Claims Surface

Haaretz also reported that photographs recently shared by Yair Netanyahu on social media appeared to indicate he may have undergone cosmetic procedures over the past year. However, neither Netanyahu nor his representatives have commented publicly on the report, and no official explanation has been provided regarding either the reported name change or the speculation surrounding his appearance.

Also Read: '10 Rescued, One Sailor Missing': India Condemns Attack On Ship Off Oman's Cost

Before You Go

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Yari Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Son Yonatan Hun
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