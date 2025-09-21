Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday denounced the decision by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia to formally recognise Palestine as a state, describing it as an “absurd” move that rewards terrorism.

According to Sky News, Netanyahu declared, “won’t commit suicide” by supporting a Palestinian state “because of Europe’s political needs.” Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Badrosian conveyed his stance at a brief news conference, adding that the Prime Minister’s message to nations pursuing this path was clear.

“There have been media reports suggesting the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning on announcing the UK’s recognition of a Palestinian state today, a manoeuvre that Prime Minister Netanyahu has called absurd and simply a reward for terrorism,” she said.

She further emphasised that Netanyahu believes nations “taking the avenue to disregard the sheer, utter chaos Hamas has thrusted Gaza into, and Israel, including our soldiers’ families and, of course, hostages still held in Hamas captivity… the people of Israel aren’t going to commit suicide because of the political needs of European politics,” Sky News quoted her as saying.

Badrosian also confirmed that Netanyahu will travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where several countries are expected to formally recognise Palestine, to present Israel’s position.

Israel Categorically Rejects One-Sided Declaration: MFA

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also rejected the decision by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to formally recognise a Palestinian state, warning that the move would destabilise the region and undermine future peace efforts.

In a statement shared on X, the ministry said, “Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries. This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary – further destabilises the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future.”

“Recognition is nothing but a reward for jihadist Hamas - emboldened by its Muslim Brotherhood affiliated in the UK,” another post read.

The ministry noted that Hamas leaders had hailed the recognition as “the fruits of the October 7 massacre”, which it described as rewarding “the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by a terror organisation that is calling and acting for the annihilation of Israel.”

The ministry argued that unilateral recognition breaks with the basic principle of negotiations and compromises between the two sides.

“It is destructive to separate statehood – one of the final status issues – from peace. This move goes against all logic of negotiation and reaching a compromise between two sides, and it will push the desired peace further away,” the statement said.

It further accused the Palestinian Authority of failing to meet obligations, citing continued incitement, the so-called “pay-for-slay” policy, and alleged evidence of rockets and missiles recently found near Ramallah.

According to the ministry, the Palestinian Authority has become part of the problem rather than a partner for peace. “The Palestinian Authority is part of the problem and not part of the solution. This is also the reason why the United States imposed sanctions on the Palestinian Authority and prevented its senior officials from entering its territory,” the statement added.

The ministry asserted that Israel would not accept “detached and imaginary” diplomatic texts, forcing it into “indefensible borders.” Instead, it urged European governments to focus on pressing Hamas to release hostages and disarm.

“Political gestures aimed at a domestic voting audience only harm the Middle East and are not helpful. Instead, if the countries that signed this declaration truly wish to stabilise the region, they should focus on pressuring Hamas to release the hostages and to disarm immediately,” the statement concluded.

Israeli National Security Minister Demands ‘Complete Crushing Of Palestinian Terror Authority’

Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also described it as a “reward” for killers.

In a post on X, he said: “The recognition by Britain, Canada, and of a ‘Palestinian’ state, as a reward for theukhba murderers, demands immediate countermeasures: the immediate application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the complete crushing of the ‘Palestinian’ terror authority. It is my intention to submit a proposal for the application of sovereignty to the upcoming government meeting.”

Ben-Gvir also said he would move a proposal to apply Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank territories, which Palestinians regard as part of their future state.

UK, Canada, Australia Push for 2-State Solution

Earlier on Sunday, the UK, Canada and Australia jointly announced their recognition of Palestine, framing it as a step towards reviving the two-state solution.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, under pressure within the Labour Party to adopt a tougher stance on Israel, said the move was not a reward for Hamas but an effort to “revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis.”

“Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine,” Starmer said in a video message. “We recognised the state of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people. Today we join over 150 countries who recognise a Palestinian state also.”

The coordinated initiative reflects growing dissatisfaction among Western allies over Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza and its continued expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

Palestinian Side Welcomes Decision

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the move, describing it as a necessary safeguard for the two-state solution and an important step towards achieving peace.

“The Foreign Ministry welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by various countries and considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace,” the ministry said in a statement, as per news agency AP.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also called it a significant and essential move aligned with international law. Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian mission in the UK, told the BBC the recognition helps correct a “colonial-era wrong” dating back to the 1917 Balfour Declaration.

France Expected To Recognise Palestine In UNGA

AP reported that France is expected to join other nations in recognising Palestine at the UNGA this week, potentially increasing pressure on Israel. Analysts argue that without U.S. backing, the symbolic recognition will have limited impact on the ground but carries historical and political weight, especially given the UK and France’s colonial-era involvement in shaping the Middle East.

Israel, however, remains resolute in its opposition. Netanyahu reiterated, “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”