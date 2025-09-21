Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK, Australia And Canada Formally Recognise Palestinian State Amid Opposition From US, Israel

Leaders condemned Hamas and the Gaza humanitarian crisis, emphasising that recognition isn't a reward for terrorism. This coordinated effort seeks a ceasefire, hostage release, and a future Palestinian state without Hamas.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 07:32 PM (IST)

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia on Sunday officially recognised the State of Palestine in a historic move despite strong opposition from the US and Israel. All three countries called for Hamas to have no role and for the Palestinian Authority to govern the state of Palestine, while criticising Israel for its bombing of Gaza and settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine "to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution." 

In a video message, Starmer said that the two-state solution is "not a reward for Hamas" calling the Palestinian outfit a "brutal terror organisation". 

He also condemned Israel for the man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the death toll has neared 65,300 since October 7, 2023. 

The recognition, largely symbolic, by Britain is notable as it had laid the groundwork for the creation of the Israeli state when it was in control of what was then Palestine in 1917. 

Australian PM Anthony Albanese also issued a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong announcing the formal recognition of the State of Palestine. "In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own.

Albanese further said that the recognition of Palestine, along with Canada and the UK, "is part of a co-ordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages." 

The statement also said that Hamas must have no role in Palestine. 

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada recognises the State of Palestine and "offers partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel." 

In his statement, Carney blamed Hamas for "terrorising the people of Israel" and "oppressing the people of Gaza." It called for Hamas to release all hostages, fully disarm, and play no role in the future governance of Palestine. 

He also slammed Israel for "working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established". He also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his "there will be no Palestinian state" remark. 

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Israel Palestine Australia Hamas Canada UK
