Attacks On Women For Not Wearing Hijab In Bangladesh Spark Outrage After Osman Hadi’s Killing

HomeNewsWorldAttacks On Women For Not Wearing Hijab In Bangladesh Spark Outrage After Osman Hadi’s Killing

One of these widely shared posts claimed that a Christian woman was assaulted by a group of men after she was seen wearing western clothes and not wearing a burqa or hijab.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Two viral videos circulating on social media have illustrated the severe assaults on women that have been taking place in Bangladesh in the days following the killing of youth activist Osman Hadi, triggering widespread outrage and concern over law and order amid ongoing unrest.

One of these widely shared posts claimed that a Christian woman was assaulted by a group of men after she was seen wearing western clothes and not wearing a burqa or hijab. Another post alleged that two Muslim women were attacked for not wearing a burqa and hijab. The claims have been shared online alongside assertions that such incidents reflect deteriorating conditions in the country since Hadi’s death.

There has been no official confirmation from Bangladeshi authorities regarding these specific incidents at the time of reporting. However, the posts have intensified debate on social media around women’s safety, religious freedom and communal tensions during the current period of instability.

Rising Tensions After Osman Hadi’s Death

Bangladesh has witnessed heightened unrest since the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader and organiser of the Inqilab Mancha platform. Hadi, who was associated with the 2024 Student Uprising Movement, was shot by masked assailants in Dhaka on December 12 and later died after undergoing treatment in Singapore.

His death triggered large-scale protests across Dhaka and other cities, with demonstrators clashing with authorities and targeting media offices and political establishments. The interim government has described the killing as a “premeditated attack” and announced a manhunt for the perpetrators, along with a cash reward for information leading to their arrest.

Concerns Over Safety And Order

The alleged attacks on women, shared widely online, have added to concerns over public safety amid ongoing demonstrations and political tension. Authorities have deployed police and paramilitary forces in several areas to prevent further violence, though the situation in parts of the country remains tense.

Officials have yet to issue a statement addressing the specific claims about assaults linked to dress or religious identity, even as calls grow for restraint, accountability and protection of civilians during the ongoing unrest.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Hijab Bangladesh Women Attacked After Osman Hadi's Killing
