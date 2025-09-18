Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh EC bars deposed PM Hasina from voting

Bangladesh EC bars deposed PM Hasina from voting

Dhaka, Sep 17 (PTI): Bangladesh’s Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said it has "locked" the national identity cards of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, effectively barring her from voting in the general elections scheduled for February next yea.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 01:07 AM (IST)

Dhaka, Sep 17 (PTI): Bangladesh’s Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said it has "locked" the national identity cards of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, effectively barring her from voting in the general elections scheduled for February next year.

"Anyone whose national identity (NID) card has been locked cannot vote from abroad,” EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters at his office in Nirbachon Bhavan here.

“Her (Hasina’s) NID is locked,” he added.

Though Ahmed did not mention any other name, UNB news agency and the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, quoting unnamed EC officials, reported that NIDs of Hasina’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul have also been “locked” or “blocked”.

Rehana’s children Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq and nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, her brother-in-law and Hasina’s former security adviser retired major general Tarique Ahmed Siddique, his wife Shahin Siddique and their daughter Bushra Siddique are also reportedly barred from voting.

Ahmed, however, said those who "fled abroad to evade justice" or for other reasons could still vote provided their NID cards remain active.

Hasina’s Awami League government was toppled on August 5, 2024, after a violent student-led movement forced her to escape to India.

Subsequently, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge as Chief Adviser of the interim government and suspended Awami League activities pending trial of Hasina and other senior Awami leaders on charges, including crimes against humanity.

Hasina is currently being tried in absentia at Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, where prosecutors have sought capital punishment for alleged atrocities during the July 2024 uprising.

Most senior Awami League leaders remain underground or in exile as mobs torched and vandalised their properties, including the 32 Dhanmondi residence of Bangladesh’s founder and Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. PTI AR SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 01:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 18 Sep 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
India
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Today? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Explosive Vote Chori Proof’
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Today? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Vote Chori Proof'
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
India
‘Go And Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
‘Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget