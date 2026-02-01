Balochistan On Edge: BLA Claims 150 Pakistani Troops Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A year after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi dismissed Baloch fighters as “an SHO’s attack” and said no military operation was needed, large parts of Balochistan are witnessing sustained violence. The Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA) Operation Herof 2.0 has been underway for over 35 hours, with reports of clashes and explosions emerging regularly from cities across the province, except the capital, Quetta.

Fighting is currently reported between Pakistani security forces and Baloch fighters in Gwadar, where three major explosions have occurred since morning.

BLA Claims Heavy Casualties, Releases Hostage

The BLA has claimed that its fighters have killed more than 150 Pakistani soldiers, Frontier Corps personnel, Rangers and policemen during the ongoing operation. In Noshki town, Baloch fighters have occupied a police station for nearly 24 hours and blocked a key highway.

The group said it released Noshki Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hussain, who was taken hostage a day earlier. According to the BLA, it has no conflict with police or government employees and claims policemen are targeted only when they attack in coordination with the army.

Army Responds With Major Counter-Operation

The Pakistani army says it is conducting operations across 12 cities using helicopters, drones and ground forces. According to the military, 92 Baloch fighters, including three suicide bombers, have been killed so far, and operations are ongoing.

Last year, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had stated that the total number of Baloch insurgents was around 1,500. The army has also claimed, without naming any country, that the BLA’s attacks are being coordinated with external actors.

Leadership And Political Reactions

The BLA’s campaign is being led by its chief Bashir Zeb Baloch, who has headed the group since 2018 and has repeatedly framed the fight as a struggle for Balochistan’s independence.

Retired Pakistani Major Adil Raja criticised the Shahbaz Sharif government and the army for blaming other countries for the insurgency. In a post on X, he said such claims were aimed at hiding incompetence and questioned references to the “SHO” and the figure of 1,500 insurgents. He also said repeated use of the term “fitna” against Imran Khan had lost credibility.

Restrictions Imposed Across Balochistan

As violence continued beyond 35 hours, the Balochistan Home Department imposed sweeping restrictions for one month. These include a ban on two or more people riding a motorcycle, carrying or displaying weapons in public, black film on vehicle windows, unregistered vehicles, gatherings of more than five people, protests, rallies and sit-ins. Covering the face in public places has also been prohibited.