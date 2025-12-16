‘You’re An Australian Hero’: PM Albanese Visits Bondi Shooting Survivor Who Disarmed Gunman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a moment that captured both grief and resilience, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Bondi Beach shooting survivor Ahmed al Ahmed in hospital, honouring a man whose split-second courage helped prevent further loss of life during one of the country’s deadliest gun attacks in decades. Gravely injured but alive, Ahmed has emerged as a powerful symbol of unity and bravery after confronting an armed attacker during a public Hanukkah gathering in Sydney.

ALSO READ: Sydney Shooting: Report Says Islamic State Flags Found In Gunmen's Car

PM Albanese Praises Courage During Hospital Visit

Ahmed, you are an Australian hero.



You put yourself at risk to save others, running towards danger on Bondi Beach and disarming a terrorist.



In the worst of times, we see the best of Australians. And that's exactly what we saw on Sunday night.



On behalf of every Australian, I… pic.twitter.com/mAoObU3TZD — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 16, 2025

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Albanese met Ahmed at St George Hospital in Kogarah, where the survivor continues to recover from multiple gunshot wounds. Sharing an image from the visit on X, the Prime Minister was seen shaking Ahmed’s hand, publicly acknowledging the extraordinary risk he took when others were fleeing for safety.

Albanese described Ahmed as “an Australian hero,” highlighting how he ran toward danger rather than away from it. The Prime Minister later told reporters that Ahmed’s actions reflected the very values Australia stands for courage, compassion, and unity during moments of crisis.

What Happened At Bondi Beach

The shooting unfolded around 6:45 pm on Sunday evening during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. According to authorities, two gunmen opened fire from a footbridge, targeting the crowd below and sending panic through the area.

Amid the chaos, Ahmed confronted one of the attackers. Despite being shot, he lunged at the gunman, wrestled the rifle away, and successfully disarmed him. His intervention is believed to have saved multiple lives before he was struck by two bullets during the struggle.

‘We Will Not Be Divided,’ Says Albanese

Ahmed, thank you on behalf of every Australian. pic.twitter.com/H7RXr5o9sc — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 16, 2025

Speaking after the hospital visit, Prime Minister Albanese emphasised that acts of terror would not fracture the nation’s spirit. Praising Ahmed’s bravery, he underscored the importance of standing together in the face of violence.

"We are a brave country. Ahmad al-Ahmad represents the best of our country," Albanese said. "We will not allow this country to be divided. That is what the terrorists seek. We will unite, we will embrace each other and we'll get through this."

The remarks echoed a broader message of national solidarity following the attack.

Severe Injuries And Ongoing Medical Concerns

Ahmed sustained multiple gunshot wounds, primarily to his left arm. One bullet remains lodged in his left shoulder blade and has yet to be removed. His migration lawyer, Sam Issa, said the injuries are serious and may put Ahmed at risk of losing his left arm.

Despite intense pain, Issa said Ahmed expressed no regret about his actions after visiting him in hospital.

"He doesn't regret what he did," Issa told The Age, after visiting Ahmed at St George Hospital in Kogarah. "He said he'd do it again. But the pain has started to take a toll on him. He's not well at all. He's riddled with bullets. Our hero is struggling at the moment."

From Refugee To National Hero

Ahmed, a Syrian-born Muslim who arrived in Australia in 2006, became an Australian citizen in 2022. His earlier citizenship application had been refused due to minor legal charges that were later dropped.

Following Ahmed’s actions, Issa said he intends to advocate for citizenship for Ahmed’s elderly parents as a gesture of recognition for their son’s bravery and sacrifice.

Outpouring Of Public Support

Ahmed’s heroism has sparked a wave of public admiration across Australia and beyond. A GoFundMe campaign launched in his support has attracted more than 5,700 donors, raising over $570,000. Among the contributors is US billionaire Bill Ackman, who donated $100,000.

Both Prime Minister Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns have publicly commended Ahmed, while community members continue to rally around him during his recovery.