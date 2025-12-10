Australia Becomes First Country To Ban Social Media For Under-16s In Major Online Safety Push

Australia has enacted one of the toughest online safety crackdowns to date, becoming the first country to bar children under 16 from accessing major social media platforms. The sweeping restrictions, which took effect at midnight Wednesday (13:00 GMT Tuesday), require the world’s biggest platforms to block young users or face hefty financial penalties.

Major Platforms Ordered To Block Under-16 Users

Under the new law, ten of the largest platforms — Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, Threads, X, Twitch and Kick — must verify that Australian users meet the minimum age requirement. Failure to do so could result in fines of up to A$49.5 million (US$33 million), as per The Hindu.

Tech firms have informed the government they plan to use a combination of selfie-based age estimation, behavior-based age inference, and more formal verification steps such as ID uploads or linked bank accounts.

X was the final company to comply, issuing a statement that read: “It’s not our choice — it’s what the Australian law requires. X automatically offboards anyone who does not meet our age requirements.”

Govt Says Ban Protects Children From ‘Predatory Algorithms’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the move as “a proud day” for families, arguing that the measure finally puts guardrails around “predatory algorithms” that target children with violent, sexual or bullying content, reported Aljazeera.

In a video message set to be shown in schools, he encouraged young people to “start a new sport, new instrument, or read that book that has been sitting there for some time on your shelf” as the summer break approaches.

The policy comes after a year of fierce debate over how far governments can go in limiting access to platforms that have become woven into everyday life. Other nations — including Denmark, New Zealand and Malaysia — are watching Australia’s rollout closely, with some considering similar restrictions.

Tech Giants Warn Of Unintended Consequences

While parents and child-safety groups have applauded the crackdown, tech companies and free-speech advocates argue the law is heavy-handed and unrealistic.

Several platforms admit they earn relatively little from under-16 users but warn the law interrupts a long-term pipeline of future users at a time when growth is already slowing. Beyond financial concerns, YouTube criticized the measure as “rushed,” cautioning that it risks pushing children into “deeper, darker corners of the internet.” Legal challenges are expected in the coming months.

Exemptions and Uncertainty Ahead

A handful of apps — including Roblox, Pinterest and WhatsApp — are currently exempt from the ban, though officials say the list may change as enforcement evolves. With Australia now serving as the world’s test case for age-gating rules, governments across the globe will be watching how effectively platforms can keep out young users without creating new risks.