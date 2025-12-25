Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Arunachal Pradesh Elevated in China's 'Core Interest', Says US Defence Report

China has classified Arunachal Pradesh as a core interest, a US report says, warning the Indian state could become a future flashpoint in India–China relations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The prolonged military standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh may have eased, but fresh tensions appear to be simmering elsewhere. A new US Pentagon report suggests that Arunachal Pradesh could emerge as the next major pressure point in the already complex relationship between New Delhi and Beijing.

According to the report, China has elevated its claims over Arunachal Pradesh to the level of its “core interests”, placing the Indian state alongside sensitive issues such as Taiwan and Beijing’s territorial and maritime assertions in the South China Sea. The assessment signals that the northeastern state is likely to play a far bigger role in shaping India–China relations in the years ahead.

Arunachal Pradesh and China’s ‘Core Interests’

The Pentagon document, submitted to the US Congress, outlines how China’s territorial claims are tied to its long-term national ambition of achieving the “great rejuvenation” by 2049. This vision, the report notes, includes operating at a higher global level and building a “world-class military” capable of “fight and win” operations.

Within this framework, China’s claims over Arunachal Pradesh, Taiwan and disputed areas of the South China Sea are presented as strategic priorities rather than isolated disputes. For India, this framing raises concerns about how Beijing may pursue these objectives over time.

New Delhi’s position, however, has remained firm and unequivocal. India has consistently asserted that Arunachal Pradesh “was, is, and will” always be an integral part of the country.

A Calm Border, But Rising Unease

India and China reached a disengagement agreement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh last year, bringing a degree of stability after years of tension. For several months, the border remained relatively calm. Recently, though, developments linked to Arunachal Pradesh have begun to strain ties once again.

One incident that drew widespread attention involved Prema Thongdok, an Indian citizen travelling from London to Japan. During a layover in Shanghai last month, she was detained for 18 hours by Chinese authorities. Thongdok later said officials claimed her passport was invalid because it listed her birthplace as Arunachal Pradesh. During the detention, she was reportedly denied food and access to basic airport facilities.

Her journey resumed only after she managed to contact the Indian consulate in Shanghai through a friend based in the UK.

Soon after, another episode added to the unease. A YouTuber was detained in China earlier this week after he referred to Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India in a video made in support of Thongdok.

Why Arunachal Matters to Beijing

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory, referring to the region as southern Tibet or Zangnan. Beijing rejects the McMahon Line, the border demarcation drawn in 1914 by the British and agreed upon by Britain and then-independent Tibet.

Among all areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang holds particular significance for China. Initially, Beijing’s claim was limited to Tawang alone. Over time, however, it expanded its assertion to cover the entire state. In recent years, China has also periodically released lists of new names for locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a move widely seen as an attempt to reinforce its claims and apply diplomatic pressure on India.

Why the US Taking Note Is Significant

A former Indian diplomat has described the Pentagon’s focus on Arunachal Pradesh as a notable shift. In the past, US assessments have gone into considerable detail about developments in Ladakh while remaining largely silent on Arunachal.

“Now that it has taken cognisance of these moves, it shows that the US is better aware of arm-twisting and other tactics that China deploys with India in Arunachal Pradesh,” Mahesh Sachdev told ANI. The acknowledgement, he suggested, reflects a growing understanding in Washington of how Beijing approaches the dispute beyond Ladakh.

China, Pakistan and a Dual Strategy

The Pentagon report also flagged a broader strategic concern for India. It suggested that the recent de-escalation along the LAC fits into China’s long-term dual approach: maintaining tactical calm on the India border while exerting sustained military pressure through its close partner, Pakistan.

This dynamic was evident during Operation Sindoor, when Pakistan largely relied on Chinese-made weapons systems. The performance of those weapons and air defence systems is a separate issue, but their widespread use highlighted the depth of China–Pakistan military cooperation.

At the same time, the report noted that by keeping the LAC relatively stable, China may be seeking to steady relations with India and discourage New Delhi from moving closer to Washington.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh India-China Relations US Report China Core Interests
