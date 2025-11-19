Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldColombo Weather Disrupts Air Traffic; Two Int'l Flights Diverted To Thiruvananthapuram

Colombo Weather Disrupts Air Traffic; Two Int'l Flights Diverted To Thiruvananthapuram

Severe weather in Colombo caused two international flights, Turkish Airlines from Istanbul and SriLankan Airlines from Dammam, to divert to Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Severe weather conditions in Colombo on Tuesday forced two international flights to make unscheduled landings at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. According to airport authorities, a Turkish Airlines service arriving from Istanbul and a SriLankan Airlines flight originating from Dammam were both diverted as visibility at Colombo deteriorated.

Colombo Weather Woes

Officials at Thiruvananthapuram Airport confirmed that both aircraft landed safely and passengers remained on board while airlines coordinated onward travel plans. Normal operations at the airport continued uninterrupted even as it handled the additional traffic.

Airport authorities said added that the diversions were precautionary measures taken due to adverse weather patterns affecting Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Further updates on the rescheduled departures are awaited from the respective airlines.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Colombo Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
