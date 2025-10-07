Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAir India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled

Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled

An Air India flight from Colombo experienced a bird strike upon landing in Chennai, grounding the aircraft for inspection.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An Air India flight arriving from Colombo with 158 passengers encountered a bird strike upon landing at Chennai airport on Tuesday, prompting the airline to cancel the return leg. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were disembarked without incident. Airport authorities noted that the bird strike was identified during routine post-landing inspection.

Air India Flight Hit In Bird Strike 

Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded for comprehensive checks by Air India engineers, officials confirmed, as per ETV. As a safety precaution, the airline cancelled the scheduled return flight to Colombo. To accommodate outbound passengers, a replacement aircraft was arranged, enabling 137 travelers to continue their journey as planned.

This incident comes shortly after another Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating between Amritsar and Birmingham, experienced a mid-air scare when its Ram Air Turbine (RAT)—an emergency backup power system—deployed unexpectedly during the final approach, as per India Today.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into the uncommanded RAT deployment. According to the regulator, the turbine activated at roughly 400 feet during descent. Despite the unexpected deployment, the pilot reported no issues and safely landed the aircraft, the DGCA confirmed.

ALSO READ: Vijay Holds Video Calls Families With Karur Stampede Victims, TVK Delegation Visits Affected Areas

(More details awaited)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Air India Colombo
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
India
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
India
Vijay Holds Video Calls Families With Karur Stampede Victims, TVK Delegation Visits Affected Areas
Vijay Holds Video Calls Families With Karur Stampede Victims, TVK Delegation Visits Affected Areas
India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget