Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled

An Air India flight arriving from Colombo with 158 passengers encountered a bird strike upon landing at Chennai airport on Tuesday, prompting the airline to cancel the return leg. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were disembarked without incident. Airport authorities noted that the bird strike was identified during routine post-landing inspection.

Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded for comprehensive checks by Air India engineers, officials confirmed, as per ETV. As a safety precaution, the airline cancelled the scheduled return flight to Colombo. To accommodate outbound passengers, a replacement aircraft was arranged, enabling 137 travelers to continue their journey as planned.

This incident comes shortly after another Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating between Amritsar and Birmingham, experienced a mid-air scare when its Ram Air Turbine (RAT)—an emergency backup power system—deployed unexpectedly during the final approach, as per India Today.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into the uncommanded RAT deployment. According to the regulator, the turbine activated at roughly 400 feet during descent. Despite the unexpected deployment, the pilot reported no issues and safely landed the aircraft, the DGCA confirmed.

