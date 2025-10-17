Twin Earthquakes Rattle Afghanistan, Tajikistan Border

Two earthquakes shook Afghanistan on Friday, including a 5.66-magnitude tremor near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. Authorities have said there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier on Friday, at around 5:23 a.m. local time, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, approximately 133 kilometres from the capital, Kabul, according to the National Center for Seismology. This tremor, also at a depth of 10 kilometres, was located at latitude 34.57 N and longitude 70.66 E.

Seismologists caution that even moderate quakes can be strongly felt in local communities, particularly in areas with older or vulnerable buildings. Officials are monitoring both regions for potential aftershocks and assessing any risk to residents.