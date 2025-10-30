Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Infuriated With Afghanistan Exercising Sovereignty, Wants To Practice Terrorism With Impunity: MEA

Pakistan Infuriated With Afghanistan Exercising Sovereignty, Wants To Practice Terrorism With Impunity: MEA

During the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan appeared “infuriated” by Afghanistan’s assertion of sovereignty.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for being “infuriated” by Afghanistan’s assertion of sovereignty, accusing Islamabad of believing it has the right to practise cross-border terrorism with impunity and calling such behaviour “unacceptable.”

During the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan appeared “infuriated” by Afghanistan’s assertion of sovereignty.

“I reiterate what I had said in my last briefing,” Jaiswal told reporters. “Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity. Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.”

Rising Hostilities Along the Afghan Border

The MEA’s remarks came amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the collapse of peace talks held in Turkey earlier this week. Both nations have accused each other of aggression, as cross-border skirmishes continue.

According to Dawn, hostilities began on the night of October 11, when the Taliban government in Kabul accused Pakistan of conducting airstrikes inside Afghan territory — an allegation Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Issues Warning to Taliban

Tensions deepened further on Wednesday after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a warning to the Taliban regime, threatening possible military action inside Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters at Pakistan’s Parliament House, Asif said, “We will conduct strikes, we definitely will. If their territory is used and they violate our territory, then, if we need to go deep into Afghanistan to retaliate, we surely will.”

He added that Pakistan had participated in peace talks “to give peace a chance” at the request of friendly nations, but described the Taliban’s statements as “venomous” and indicative of a “devious and splintered mindset.”

Peace Talks End Without Resolution

The failed peace talks in Istanbul, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, sought to address cross-border terrorism and reduce military hostilities. The four-day negotiations ended without any agreement or roadmap for de-escalation.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that the discussions “failed to bring about any workable solution.” The talks were part of broader international efforts to calm tensions following several deadly clashes earlier this month.

Ongoing Blame Game Between Kabul and Islamabad

Islamabad has accused the Taliban of harbouring militants responsible for multiple attacks on Pakistani forces and civilians. The Taliban, in turn, has rejected these claims, alleging that Pakistan is violating Afghan sovereignty through repeated cross-border strikes.

India Reaffirms Support for Afghanistan

India has consistently upheld its position in favour of an independent and sovereign Afghanistan and has repeatedly denounced cross-border terrorism in the region.

Also read
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ministry Of External Affairs MEA Pakistan Randhir Jaiswal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
Cities
Mumbai Man Holds 20 Children Hostage In RA Studio Under Guise Of Audition, Arrested: Police
'I Am Not A Terrorist': Mumbai Man Holds 20 Children Hostage In Under Guise Of Audition, Arrested
World
US Grants Six-Month Sanctions Waiver For India’s Chabahar Port, Trade Deal Talks Continue: MEA
US Grants Six-Month Sanctions Waiver For India’s Chabahar Port, Trade Deal Talks Continue: MEA
Election 2025
‘Indira Gandhi Had More Strength Than This Mard’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Against PM Modi In Bihar's Nalanda
‘Indira Gandhi Had More Strength Than This Mard’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Trump’s Remarks
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | India’s MAHASAGAR Vision: Steering Indo-Pacific Towards Shared Security At Apex-IPRD 2025
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget