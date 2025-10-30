Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for being “infuriated” by Afghanistan’s assertion of sovereignty, accusing Islamabad of believing it has the right to practise cross-border terrorism with impunity and calling such behaviour “unacceptable.”

During the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan appeared “infuriated” by Afghanistan’s assertion of sovereignty.

“I reiterate what I had said in my last briefing,” Jaiswal told reporters. “Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity. Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.”

Rising Hostilities Along the Afghan Border

The MEA’s remarks came amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the collapse of peace talks held in Turkey earlier this week. Both nations have accused each other of aggression, as cross-border skirmishes continue.

According to Dawn, hostilities began on the night of October 11, when the Taliban government in Kabul accused Pakistan of conducting airstrikes inside Afghan territory — an allegation Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Issues Warning to Taliban

Tensions deepened further on Wednesday after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a warning to the Taliban regime, threatening possible military action inside Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters at Pakistan’s Parliament House, Asif said, “We will conduct strikes, we definitely will. If their territory is used and they violate our territory, then, if we need to go deep into Afghanistan to retaliate, we surely will.”

He added that Pakistan had participated in peace talks “to give peace a chance” at the request of friendly nations, but described the Taliban’s statements as “venomous” and indicative of a “devious and splintered mindset.”

Peace Talks End Without Resolution

The failed peace talks in Istanbul, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, sought to address cross-border terrorism and reduce military hostilities. The four-day negotiations ended without any agreement or roadmap for de-escalation.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that the discussions “failed to bring about any workable solution.” The talks were part of broader international efforts to calm tensions following several deadly clashes earlier this month.

Ongoing Blame Game Between Kabul and Islamabad

Islamabad has accused the Taliban of harbouring militants responsible for multiple attacks on Pakistani forces and civilians. The Taliban, in turn, has rejected these claims, alleging that Pakistan is violating Afghan sovereignty through repeated cross-border strikes.

India Reaffirms Support for Afghanistan

India has consistently upheld its position in favour of an independent and sovereign Afghanistan and has repeatedly denounced cross-border terrorism in the region.