Indian-Origin Businessman Killed In Canada After Confronting Man Urinating On His Car

In a shocking incident in Edmonton, Canada, 55-year-old Indian-origin businessman Arvi Singh Sagoo was fatally attacked by a stranger after confronting him for urinating on his car. The incident occurred on October 19, and Sagoo succumbed to his injuries on October 24, police confirmed.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, 40-year-old Kyle Papin has been arrested in connection with the assault and charged with aggravated assault.

‘Hey, What Are You Doing?’ - A Fatal Encounter

As reported by Global News, Sagoo had gone out for dinner with his girlfriend on the night of the attack. When the couple returned to their parked car, Sagoo noticed a man relieving himself beside it.

“Hey, what are you doing?” Sagoo asked, according to his brother, who spoke to Global News. The stranger reportedly replied,

“Whatever I want,” before walking up to Sagoo and punching him in the head.

Sagoo fell to the ground, and his girlfriend immediately called 911. By the time emergency responders arrived, he was unconscious. He was rushed to a local hospital and placed on life support, but he died five days later from his injuries.

Police confirmed that Sagoo did not know his attacker.

Fundraiser Launched For Sagoo’s Children

Following his death, Sagoo’s friend Vincent Ram launched an online fundraiser to support the two children he left behind.

The fundraiser states, “This fundraiser aims to support a very kind and loving father who is facing death and ensuring that his two children have the necessary resources and support during this challenging time.”

It adds that the collected funds will go towards funeral expenses, daily living costs, and establishing a foundation for the children’s future needs, including education and emotional support.

“This fundraiser not only aims to provide financial relief but also strives to create a sense of community and support around a family in need. By coming together, we can ensure that these children have the support system they need as they navigate life without their parent and the family has no financial burden on them. Please keep Arvi Singh in your prayers in this tough time,” the fundraiser added.