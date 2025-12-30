Looking Back: A Celestial Year Of Eclipses In Review, From Blood Moons To Rings Of Fire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As 2025 draws to a close, the night sky has offered a striking sequence of celestial events, with eclipses providing moments of spectacle, science and shared wonder across continents. From dramatic total lunar eclipses to partial solar displays, the year delivered a balanced mix of phenomena for casual observers and seasoned skywatchers alike. The eclipse calendar now rolls seamlessly into 2026, promising even rarer and more visually arresting events.

Eclipses of 2025

Total Lunar Eclipse: March 13-14

The first eclipse of 2025 was a total lunar eclipse, visible across much of the night side of Earth. As the Moon moved fully into Earth’s shadow, it took on a reddish tint often referred to as a “Blood Moon”. The phase of totality lasted for over an hour and was seen across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia and the Pacific, marking an early highlight in the year’s skywatching calendar.

Partial Solar Eclipse: March 29

Just weeks later, a partial solar eclipse followed, as the Moon passed between Earth and the Sun without fully covering it. The event was visible from northeastern parts of the United States and Canada, Greenland, Europe, northwest Africa and northwestern Russia. Observers witnessed the Sun partially obscured, with viewing restricted to specific regions and requiring proper eye protection.

Total Lunar Eclipse: September 7-8

The second total lunar eclipse of the year unfolded in early September and was widely visible across the Eastern Hemisphere. The Moon once again passed entirely into Earth’s umbral shadow, appearing darkened and dusky for an extended duration. Skywatchers across Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe were able to view the eclipse without specialised equipment, making it one of the most accessible astronomical events of the year.

Partial Solar Eclipse: September 21

Rounding off 2025 was another partial solar eclipse, visible mainly from Antarctica and parts of Oceania, including New Zealand and nearby islands. In some locations, up to 80 per cent of the Sun appeared covered. However, cloud cover limited visibility in several regions, underscoring how timing and weather often shape eclipse viewing experiences.

What Lies Ahead: Eclipses of 2026

Annular Solar Eclipse: February 17

The new year opens with an annular solar eclipse, a phenomenon in which the Moon appears too small to fully block the Sun, leaving a bright “ring of fire”. The path of annularity crosses Antarctica, while partial phases are visible from parts of southern Africa, South America and surrounding oceans. For observers within the narrow path, the visual effect is among the most dramatic solar events.

Total Lunar Eclipse: March 3

March 2026 brings a total lunar eclipse, visible from all locations on Earth’s night side. As the Moon fully enters Earth’s shadow, observers across Asia, Australia and the Americas will witness its gradual darkening and reddish glow during totality, a hallmark feature of such eclipses.

Total Solar Eclipse: August 12

One of the most anticipated astronomical events of 2026 is the total solar eclipse in August. The Moon will completely cover the Sun along a narrow path sweeping across Greenland, Iceland and northern Europe. Partial views will be visible across wider regions of Europe, North America and Africa, while those within the path of totality will experience several minutes of daylight fading into near darkness.

Partial Lunar Eclipse: August 27-28

The eclipse year concludes with a partial lunar eclipse, visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa and western Asia. Only part of the Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow, creating a visibly darkened segment. As with all lunar eclipses, it can be observed safely without eye protection.

Looking Ahead

Together, the eclipses of 2025 and 2026 form a rich and varied chapter in the sky’s ongoing calendar. While 2025 offered balance and accessibility, 2026 raises anticipation with an annular eclipse and a widely watched total solar eclipse. For skywatchers, the message is clear, the celestial show is far from over, and the coming year promises moments that will once again draw eyes, and awe, skyward.