US Raises Pressure On Khamenei Regime, Designates Iran ‘State Sponsor Of Wrongful Detention’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday formally designated Iran as a “State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention,” accusing Tehran of systematically imprisoning Americans and foreign nationals for political leverage.

In a statement posted publicly, Rubio said, “Today I designated Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. For decades the Iranian regime has cruelly detained innocent Americans and citizens of other nations to use as political leverage. Iran must end this abhorrent practice and immediately free all unjustly detained Americans.”

Why US Designated Iran A State Sponsor Of Wrongful Detention

Rubio traced Iran’s history of detaining Americans to the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when Ayatollah Khomeini supported the takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran. The new designation builds upon an executive order signed last year by President Donald Trump aimed at protecting Americans from wrongful detention overseas, as well as the Countering Wrongful Detention Act of 2025 enacted by Congress, as per reports.

While Iran has been listed as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1984, officials emphasised that this latest classification is legally separate and specifically targets arbitrary detention practices.

Under the designation, the State Department gains expanded authority to impose sanctions, restrict exports and implement visa bans against individuals and entities linked to such detentions.

Sanctions, Travel Bans and Passport Restrictions

The State Department indicated that further steps could follow if Iran does not alter its conduct. Among the options under consideration are limits on the use of US passports for travel to or through Iran.

Officials reiterated longstanding travel advisories urging Americans to avoid visiting Iran under any circumstances and called on US citizens currently in the country to depart immediately. The executive order also permits the government to impose direct travel restrictions on US nationals, described by officials as one of the strongest deterrent mechanisms available.

Iran Nuclear Talks Remain in Limbo

The designation comes amid stalled indirect nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Following the most recent round of discussions in Geneva, Trump voiced frustration over the pace and tone of the talks.

“We’re not exactly happy with the way they’re negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons,” he said, underscoring his administration’s red line. While acknowledging the risks associated with military confrontation, Trump maintained that preventing Iran from developing nuclear arms remains a priority.