6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia's Kuril Islands Days After Powerful 8.8 Kamchatka Jolt

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Kuril Islands on August 9, at a depth of 10 km, following a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake on July 31 that hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 10:06 PM (IST)

Russia was rattled by another earthquake on Saturday after a 6.1 magnitude tremor struck the Kuril Islands region, just days after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake shook the country.  

The tremor occurred at 19:33:54 IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 49.94 N and longitude 162.70 E, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, triggering large tsunami waves along the coastlines of Russia and Japan. This earthquake was the strongest in the region since 1952. 

The scientists of the Volcanology and Seismology Institute of Russia’s Academy of Science said it was the first time the mass awakening had happened for the first time in 300 years, Associated Press reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it was shallow, at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles), and centred 119 km (74 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000, Reuters reported.

The 8.8 magnitude earthquake reportedly caused seven volcanoes, including Klyuchevskoi, Krasheninnikov, Avachinsky, and others to wake up in Kamchatka. 

The powerful tremor off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka triggered tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile. It was also followed by an eruption of the most active volcano on the peninsula.

In Severo-Kurilsk in the northern Kuril Islands, tsunami waves exceeded 3 metres, with the largest up to 5 metres, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that there had been no casualties in Russia, crediting the country's solid building construction and the smooth operation of alert systems.

Later that day, Japan, Hawaii, and Russia downgraded most tsunami warnings, but authorities in French Polynesia warned residents of the remote Marquesas Islands to move to higher ground amid anticipation of waves as high as 2.5 metres (8 feet).

 

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
RUSSIA Russia Earthquake Kuril Islands
Read more
