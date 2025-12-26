Mysterious Spray, Stabbing Attack Leaves 14 Injured At A Factory In Japan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A stabbing incident at a factory in central Japan on Friday left at least 14 people injured, officials said. The attack also involved the spraying of an unspecified liquid, according to emergency services. The incident occurred at a rubber factory in Mishima city, Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo. A man carrying a knife reportedly attacked several individuals before being detained at the factory.

“Fourteen people are subject to transportation by emergency services,” said Tomoharu Sugiyama, a Mishima city firefighting official, speaking to AFP. Details regarding the condition of the injured and the motive or identity of the attacker have not been released.

The situation is under investigation, and authorities are assessing the scene for further risks.

Teenager Charged After Incident In Stabbing Incident

Earlier, in another stabbing incident, a teenager who repeatedly stabbed a man in broad daylight at Barnes railway station has been jailed, following an investigation by the British Transport Police (BTP).

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and was sentenced on Friday (12 December) at Inner London Crown Court to five years in prison, with an additional three years and four months on licence.

Broadday Station Stabbing The court heard that on 26 September 2024, at around 7am, the victim and the teenager were engaged in a conversation just outside the entrance to platform one at Barnes station, when the attack occurred. The teenager allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in broad daylight, causing serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that the prompt response of British Transport Police officers helped contain the situation and prevent further harm.

The court proceedings revealed the teenager’s actions were deliberate, with the attack escalating rapidly during what appeared to be a verbal dispute. The sentence reflects the severity of the crime and the need for public safety on transport networks.