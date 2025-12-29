13 Dead, 100 Injured After Passenger Train Derails In Southern Mexico

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld13 Dead, 100 Injured After Passenger Train Derails In Southern Mexico

At least 13 people were killed and nearly 100 injured after an Interoceanic Train derailed in Oaxaca, Mexico, prompting rescue efforts and a federal investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 08:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A devastating train accident in southern Mexico has claimed at least 13 lives and left dozens more injured, after an Interoceanic Train carrying around 250 people derailed in the state of Oaxaca. Authorities confirmed the incident on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the region and prompting a swift emergency response.

The derailment occurred near the town of Nizanda, a rural area where rescue teams rushed to assist passengers trapped or injured in the wreckage.

Passenger Details and Injury Update

According to the Mexican Navy, the train was carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members at the time of the accident. Officials said 193 people were reported to be out of danger, while 98 sustained injuries of varying severity. Among them, 36 individuals required medical treatment, with hospitals placed on alert to manage the influx of patients.

President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that five of the injured remain in critical condition, underscoring the seriousness of the incident.

Government Response and Support for Families

In a post on X, President Sheinbaum said senior federal officials had been deployed to the crash site to support rescue operations and assist the families of those who lost their lives. The focus, she noted, remains on medical care, coordination on the ground, and support for the affected communities.

Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara Cruz also expressed his condolences, describing the incident as a tragic loss for the state. He said local authorities were working closely with federal agencies to ensure victims and their families receive immediate assistance.

Investigation Launched Into the Derailment

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment. Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos confirmed the probe in a social media post, signalling that accountability and clarity will be central to the government’s response.

What Is the Interoceanic Train Project?

The Interoceanic Train is a key component of Mexico’s ambitious Interoceanic Corridor project. Inaugurated in 2023 under former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the rail service was designed to modernise transport across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The route connects the Pacific port of Salina Cruz with Coatzacoalcos on the Gulf Coast, forming part of a broader strategy to expand ports, railways, and industrial infrastructure in southern Mexico.

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 08:21 AM (IST)
