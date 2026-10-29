Uttarakhand Supplementary Budget: Dhami Govt Allocates ₹7,844 Crore For Development, Welfare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttarakhand proposes ₹7,844 crore supplementary budget for state development.

Budget allocates funds for agriculture, infrastructure, local bodies, social welfare.

State cites significant economic growth and increased per capita income.

Focus on disaster resilience, IT, and future economic opportunities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the state government has proposed a supplementary budget of ₹7,844.18 crore for the financial year 2026-27, with a focus on infrastructure development, public welfare and economic growth.

Addressing a press conference in Gairsain (Bhararisain), Dhami said the budget was prepared keeping in mind the state’s immediate requirements and long-term development goals. The government aims to make Uttarakhand a developed and self-reliant state by 2047, while ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach people across the state.

The proposed allocation includes ₹4,164.32 crore for capital expenditure and ₹3,679.86 crore for revenue expenditure. Dhami said the government was also focusing on fiscal discipline, transparency and the effective use of public funds while maintaining a revenue-surplus position.

₹1,100 Crore For Farmers, ₹721 Crore For Local Bodies

The supplementary budget proposes ₹1,100 crore under the Annapurti Scheme for the procurement of paddy and wheat from farmers. Another ₹500 crore has been allocated under the Special Assistance Scheme for infrastructure development, while ₹300 crore has been earmarked for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The government has proposed ₹721 crore to increase the share of local bodies in the state’s tax revenue from 10.5% to 12.5%, in line with the recommendations of the Sixth State Finance Commission. The move is intended to provide additional resources to rural and urban local bodies for development works.

An allocation of ₹122 crore has been proposed for the Gairsain Water Supply Dam Project. Around ₹290 crore has also been earmarked for preparations and infrastructure facilities for the upcoming Divya Kumbh. The budget includes provisions for work related to the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and the Haridwar-Ganga Corridor.

Healthcare, Education And Youth Schemes Get Funds

The supplementary budget includes ₹100 crore for the Atal Ayushman Scheme to expand healthcare services and ₹125 crore for the Golden Card Scheme for government employees. Around ₹160 crore has been earmarked for medical education-related projects, including medical colleges in Pithoragarh and Rudrapur.

The government has also proposed ₹200 crore for digital learning in school and higher education. Other provisions include support for the Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana, a sports university, a women’s sports college, athletes’ training programmes and scholarships for young people preparing for competitive examinations.

Women and child welfare, the Poshan Abhiyaan, honorariums for midday meal cooks, farmers’ pensions and other social security schemes have also been prioritised. Dhami said the government’s focus was not limited to announcing schemes but also included ensuring that their benefits reached people on time.

Uttarakhand Cites Economic Growth, Startup Expansion

Dhami said Uttarakhand’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) was approximately ₹2.55 lakh crore in 2022 and was projected to reach around ₹3.82 lakh crore in 2026-27. Per capita income, he said, had increased from approximately ₹1.95 lakh to ₹2.74 lakh over the period.

The chief minister also highlighted a rise in the number of startups from 702 to 1,978 and an increase in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from around 60,000 to one lakh. He cited a decline in multidimensional poverty and growth in solar energy capacity as other indicators of the state’s development.

Uttarakhand secured joint first position nationally, with 79 points, in NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2023-24, Dhami said. He added that the state had also received recognition for its investment-friendly environment and financial management.

Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure And IT Opportunities

The chief minister said the government was giving priority to disaster management and safer infrastructure, including work in land subsidence-affected areas such as Joshimath. Efforts are also underway to strengthen disaster-resilient construction and basic infrastructure for road and helicopter services.

Dhami said a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility had been established in Dehradun for the first time, creating opportunities for young people in the information technology and startup sectors.

The government is also focusing on local employment, quality investment, improved public services and modern facilities, while preserving Uttarakhand’s heritage and culture. Dhami said the state was working towards the goal of a prosperous Uttarakhand by 2035, alongside the broader vision of a developed India by 2047.

Dhami Highlights Public Participation In Budget Process

Dhami said the government had encouraged public participation in preparing the budget. Over the past five years, pre-budget consultations have been held with farmers, women, young people, entrepreneurs and representatives from different sectors to gather suggestions.

He said Uttarakhand’s development had been shaped by the contributions of its people since the state was formed nearly 26 years ago. The government, he added, aims to ensure that economic progress translates into tangible benefits for villages, farmers, women and young people.

The chief minister said sustained development would depend on public participation, good governance and the timely implementation of schemes.